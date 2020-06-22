© 2021 Connecticut Public

WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.

NBA Teams With Yale To Keep Players Safe, Pioneer New COVID-19 Testing Technique

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published June 22, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
AP_20071108858477x.jpg
AP Photo/Eric Gay
/
A team attendant wears protective gloves while wiping down seats in the players' bench area during an NBA game between the Spurs and Mavericks in San Antonio, Texas, on March 10, 2020, before the season was suspended due to COVID-19.

The NBA could get an assist from Yale University in monitoring the spread of COVID-19 when its season resumes.

Yale’s School of Public Health has announced that select NBA players, coaches and staff will take part in the university’s efforts to determine whether saliva testing for COVID-19 is effective. 

Yale researchers have developed a testing method called SalivaDirect that could replace the more invasive nasal swab. The school says that an earlier SalivaDirect study found COVID-19 in two asymptomatic health care workers who previously tested negative when their nostrils were swabbed.

Basketball players will be “bubbling up” this summer in Orlando, Florida -- isolating at several Disney properties in order to limit COVID-19 exposure so the league can finish a season that was suspended in March.

A medical official with the NBA Players Association said the partnership with Yale doesn’t just provide people in the bubble with an alternate testing method. This type of regular testing could contribute to the greater good as researchers refine their methods and gather more data, the official said.

A Yale spokesperson said saliva samples will be collected starting this week and will be sent to Yale scientists for review.

