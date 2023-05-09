© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Insurers to stop covering at-home COVID test kits as federal public health emergency ends

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published May 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
HomeTest Kits
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public

Health insurers in Connecticut will no longer be required to cover the cost of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits, after the federal public health emergency ends on Thursday, May 11.

The shift in coverage indicates the next phase in the nation’s public health response to the pandemic. In Connecticut, the number of COVID-19 infections are declining, according to the latest weekly data from the state Department of Health. Hospitalizations are at their lowest point in the state since the summer of 2021.

Still, infectious disease experts like Dr. Scott Roberts, associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale New Haven Hospital, are concerned.

“It's hard to prevent the spread of COVID, if you don't know if you have COVID, and you otherwise could,” Roberts said. “That is a large challenge that we will face.”

He expects cases to surge in the winter, but worries that fewer people will buy test kits at full price – anywhere from $10 to $45.

“I am certain that price will be a large barrier for a number of patients that we see,” he said. “I fear that's the unfortunate reality we will face.”

COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be fully covered by insurers. But there could be co-pays if one is vaccinated by an out-of-network provider.

Private health insurers are also expected to increase the out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatments including the drugs Paxlovid and Lagevrio.

“During the public health crisis, a lot of those deductibles and the normal way that your insurance policy worked was waived,” Gerard O'Sullivan, director of consumer affairs for the Connecticut Insurance Department, said. “So it's really getting back to the way that your contract would have worked in the first place, which is very dependent on your individual plan.”

Medicaid will continue to fully cover COVID-19 treatments until September of next year.

Cities cutting back on COVID-19 testing services

The City of Hartford is closing its COVID-19 testing location at Arroyo Recreation Center on Thursday, May 11.

“We are working to make sure that Hartford residents have access to testing through other means,” said Jessica Fourquet, interim director of Health and Human Services, in a statement.

The city will receive an additional supply of at-home COVID tests, which will be available to residents at recreation centers, senior centers, the Health & Human Services office at 131 Coventry Street, and at Hartford Public Library branches.

Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content