Plane Crashes Into Building In Farmington, Conn.

A plane crashed Thursday morning into a building in Connecticut.

Police confirmed the accident in Farmington, but did not immediately provide further details, including the size of the plane or whether there were any injuries. Authorities were evacuating the area of Hyde Road where the accident occurred and were asking people to stay away.

Authorities were evacuating the area near Trumpf Inc., a high-tech manufacturing company, where the accident occurred. Photos taken by local television stations showed a plume of black smoke and firefighters pouring water onto the charred side of the building.