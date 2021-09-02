© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Plane Crashes Into Building In Farmington, Conn.

By The Associated Press
Published September 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT
A small plane crashed Thursday morning into a building in Connecticut. Police confirmed the accident in Farmington, on the Plainville town line, but did not immediately provide further details, including the size of the plane or whether there were injuries.

A plane crashed Thursday morning into a building in Connecticut.

Police confirmed the accident in Farmington, but did not immediately provide further details, including the size of the plane or whether there were any injuries. Authorities were evacuating the area of Hyde Road where the accident occurred and were asking people to stay away.

Authorities were evacuating the area near Trumpf Inc., a high-tech manufacturing company, where the accident occurred. Photos taken by local television stations showed a plume of black smoke and firefighters pouring water onto the charred side of the building.

This story will be updated.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
