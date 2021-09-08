© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Eversource Will Begin Disconnecting Nonpaying Customers Again This Month

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 8, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT

Eversource said it will end its moratorium on most residential service disconnections next week.

Eversource suspended disconnections when the pandemic began last year. The utility company said it will begin again on September 15 — for everyone except for customers who meet certain benchmarks for financial hardships based on their income level. The company said that’s in accordance with state regulations.

Eversource said unpaid energy bills increase costs for all customers, and said it will offer payment assistance for customers who have trouble with bills.

New York state’s shut-off moratorium is set to expire in December.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

News
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin