Second Of Three Prison Closings Announced, As Connecticut Jail Population Shrinks

The Lamont administration today announced a timeline for the shut-down of the Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville.

The jail will close by the end of this year.

About a hundred prisoners remain at Radgowski.

They will be transferred to other facilities.

The staff will also be moved to different correctional centers.

The governor's office says the shut-down will save more than $7-million.

Northern Correctional Institution in Somers recently closed.

A third correctional facility is also expected to also close soon.

The number of people locked up in Connecticut today is less than half of what it was at a peak following the Cheshire home invasion murders.

Governor Ned Lamont says the decline in the prison population comes as people identified as being high-risk are serving more of their sentences.

But Republican House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora says he wonders what the governor's long-term vision for the correction department is.