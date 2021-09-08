Second Of Three Prison Closings Announced, As Connecticut Jail Population Shrinks
The Lamont administration today announced a timeline for the shut-down of the Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville.
The jail will close by the end of this year.
About a hundred prisoners remain at Radgowski.
They will be transferred to other facilities.
The staff will also be moved to different correctional centers.
The governor's office says the shut-down will save more than $7-million.
Northern Correctional Institution in Somers recently closed.
A third correctional facility is also expected to also close soon.
The number of people locked up in Connecticut today is less than half of what it was at a peak following the Cheshire home invasion murders.
Governor Ned Lamont says the decline in the prison population comes as people identified as being high-risk are serving more of their sentences.
But Republican House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora says he wonders what the governor's long-term vision for the correction department is.