Connecticut Set For Full Online Sports Betting, Casino Gaming Launch

Online sports betting and casino gaming will go live in Connecticut early Tuesday, as the governor has announced that operators are allowed to take bets on desktop and mobile platforms, following a “successful” soft launch period.

“This is an exciting moment for our state and our tribal partners,” Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday in a written statement. “I am very proud to say that I placed the first legal, in-person sports wager in our state’s history just two weeks ago, and I encourage those who want to participate in placing wagers to do so, responsibly.”

Online sports betting has happened the past week in Connecticut with some restrictions. The number of people and hours they can bet have been limited. But the rules are expanding.

On Monday, the state Department of Consumer Protection publicly approved the launch of online sports betting and casino gaming.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in this process to ensure an effective soft launch for online gaming platforms,” said Commissioner Michelle Seagull. “This is an exciting time in our state, and we are proud of the work we have done to ensure a safe and successful gaming landscape in Connecticut. We encourage everyone to enjoy these new forms of entertainment responsibly.”

Any problem gamblers triggered by this launch can reach out to the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling by calling 1-888-789-7777 or texting “CTGAMB” to 53342 for help.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is taking action in Connecticut through platform operator DraftKings. The Mohegan Sun Casino has partnered with FanDuel to take bets. Consumers can also bet with the Connecticut Lottery through Play SugarHouse.

The lottery is the only one of three master licensees to not yet offer retail sports betting. It’ll soon have betting windows at 10 locations across Connecticut.

