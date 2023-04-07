Week in CT News: UConn wins national title, WWE merges, Quinnipiac skates in Frozen Four

UConn basketball takes national title, but some fans take celebration too far

For the fifth time in program history , the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team won a national championship Monday night.

The Huskies defeated San Diego State University, 76-59 in Houston, Texas.

Back at Storrs, more than 10,000 fans packed Gampel Pavilion to watch the game. But celebrations soon spilled out into the streets, and 15 people were arrested, according to UConn, for vandalizing the campus. A UConn spokesperson said 16 people were hospitalized following the chaotic celebration, which included fires and ripped-up light posts.

Frozen Four win could bring another national title to Connecticut

A basketball title might not be the only NCAA Division I championship a Connecticut university brings back to the Constitution State this year.

The Quinnipiac University Bobcats are competing for a national Ice Hockey title this weekend. Quinnipiac advanced to the championship round of the Frozen Four Thursday with a 5-2 win over the University of Michigan. The Bobcats skate against the University of Minnesota Saturday at 8 p.m. for a shot at their first-ever national championship.

WWE merger is next evolution of brand, company says

WWE and the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship announced this week they will combine to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.

"It's the right time to do the right thing. And it's the next evolution of WWE," embattled WWE chairman Vince McMahon, told CNBC in an interview earlier this week. McMahon will remain in his role as a result of the merger.

A new publicly traded company will host both brands. Existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% stake.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio. The Associated Press contributed to this report.