News

15 people arrested, 16 sent to hospitals following UConn basketball celebration

Connecticut Public Radio
Published April 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
After watching UConn clinch the NCAA National Championship over SDSU, students and fans took down light posts, flipped cars and caused damage on UConn’s campus in Storrs on April 3, 2023.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
After watching UConn clinch the NCAA National Championship over SDSU, students and fans took down light posts, flipped cars and caused damage on UConn’s campus in Storrs on April 3, 2023.

UConn police are investigating various reports of vandalism on the Storrs campus from Monday night’s celebration of the men’s basketball team winning the national championship.

The University of Connecticut reports that 15 people were arrested and charged with various crimes. Most were UConn students, officials said.

Meanwhile, 16 people were transported to area hospitals, although none of their injuries were considered to be significant, officials said.

Light poles were broken and windows were broken in some buildings and a Student Union door. A vehicle was turned on its side. Fires were set in trash dumpsters and on wooden benches, officials said.

Those responsible for vandalism "will face arrest and, if they are students, sanctions up to and including expulsion,” UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in a statement.

Reitz notes that the vast majority of those celebrating the victory did so "safely and responsibly.”

“A small number chose to risk their safety and that of others by vandalizing or destroying property after the game,” she said.

UConn crews were on campus overnight to document and clean up damage. Estimates of damage were still being determined.

Classes continued Tuesday as regularly scheduled, officials said.

UConn defeated San Diego State 76-59 in the national championship game.

The men's basketball team will return to Storrs on Tuesday afternoon, when there will be a “Welcome Home” rally at Gampel Pavilion. Admission is free, but students and fans must claim tickets to the event.

Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer and Eric Aasen contributed to this report.

News

