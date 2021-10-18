“Passionate Warrior”, Connecticut Activist Shawn M. Lang dead at 65

Longtime AIDS activist Shawn Lang died suddenly Sunday at the age of 65. Until last June, Lang served as the longtime deputy director of AIDS CT, where she had worked since the early 90’s. Lang will be remembered by many for her tireless work on behalf of people with AIDS, opioid addiction and housing insecurity.

With her trademark cargo shorts and salt and pepper crewcut, Lang was a force of nature, both in front of the podium as an activist, as well as her work in public policy behind the scenes.

“I guess the phrase that comes to mind is passionate warrior,” said John Merz, CEO of AIDS CT. “Just a real warrior for justice, and for the underdog. She was maybe five foot two..., but whenever she walked into the room she commanded an audience, especially when she was passionate about the issue on the table.”

Merz said he saw her warrior spirit early in her tenure at AIDS CT, when she successfully lobbied against a measure that would have collected the names of Connecticut residents living with HIV/AIDS. At around the same time, according to Merz, Lang was instrumental in securing $1.1 million from the General Assembly for AIDS housing.

In a statement, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said “we grieve the loss of a champion and remember with profound gratitude Shawn’s many efforts to create a more just and equitable society.”

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal praised Lang as “a true fighter for LGBTQ+ rights, advocating for those with AIDS and HIV, and people impacted by opioid addiction.”

