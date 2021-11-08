© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New Haven's first public Montessori school hosts COVID vaccine clinic for kids

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon,
Ayannah Brown
Published November 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST
1 of 6  — COVID Vaccine Clinic
Cass Cordoba, a Wexler-Grant kindergartener, watches the lava lamp held by his 7 year old sister Kennedy as EMT Caroline Moretti with Griffin Health administers the shot. The kids and their grandmother, Janice Morten were first in line for the vaccination and had arrived at the Elm City Montessori School in New Haven an hour early on Nov. 6, 2021. “I was thinking lines and I was so eager for them to get their shots to protect them,” she said. “The children were so excited that it was opened for them.”
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
2 of 6  — COVID Vaccine Clinic
A line that stretched the length of the building during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School. November 06, 2021 in New Haven, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
3 of 6  — COVID Vaccine Clinic
Griffin Health RN Amy Busch prepares doses of the Pfizer vaccine made specificly for children ages 5-11, one third of the adult dose, 150 doses were distributed during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School and the event that was to be from noon to 4 pm lasted through to 6pm that evening to get those that came vaccinated. November 06, 2021 in New Haven, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
4 of 6  — COVID Vaccine Clinic
Six year old first grader Natalie Walk hides under her sweater in her mother, Ellen Edens' arms as her twin 9 year old brothers, Thomas and Felix , lean in to help with the band-aid. The 4th graders had already had their turn during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School. Thomas had been very anxious about Covid-19, “I don’t want to get sick, He said.” “I’ll feel safer and I couldn’t play with my friends.”
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
5 of 6  — COVID Vaccine Clinic
Pfizer has made a specific shot for children ages 5-11 one third of the adult dose was administered during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School. The schools Magnet Resource Teacher David Weinreb said, “Schools are trusted community anchors. Families entrust us every day to keep their children safe. We teach the beauty of science, the skills of inquiry and research, the importance of discerning fact v. fiction, and the care for our human and ecological environment. Getting vaccinated is the most effective tool for safeguarding children's individual health and keeping our classrooms healthy and in-person.“
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
6 of 6  — COVID Vaccine Clinic
Eleven year old 6th grader, Aniqule DeBoulet, looks away as the shot is given by EMT Joe Mahoney with griffin Health during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School. Pfizer has made a specific shot for children ages 5-11 one third of the adult dose.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public

Children ages 5 to 11 got in line for a free COVID vaccine clinic in New Haven Saturday.

Sponsored by the state, the city, and Griffin Health, the clinic at the Elm City Montessori School got vaccines to over 150 children. Local families stood in a line that stretched the length of the school, and first in line was Janice Morton, the grandmother of Wexler-Grant School students Cass and Kennedy Cordoba.

“The children were so excited that it was opened for them.” Morton said. "Every time the children had a runny nose or a small cough they have to stay home, go to the doctor and then wait to show the negative result before going back to the classroom."

Elm City Montessori is New Haven's first public Montessori school that serves students PreK-8th grade, and centers anti-bias anti-racist pedagogy.

On October 29th, the FDA released a statement authorizing the emergency use of the new Pfizer vaccine shot specific for kids. The Pfizer shot for children ages 5-11 is one third of the adult dose.

Magnet Resource Teacher of Elm City Montessori, and Lead Vaccinate of the Summer 2021 CT Department of Public Health's Equity and Outreach team, David Weinreb is asking families to seriously consider how they can protect their children's' health and help teach the values of community care.

"As a community, we will continue to offer grace, understanding, and patience as each family figures out their plan; and we will continue to provide our children and their families with a clear message that vaccines are safe, effective and best for our school community." Weinreb said.

A follow up clinic will be held on Saturday, December 4th 2021, from 12-4PM.

News
Joe Amon
Photographer
See stories by Joe Amon
Ayannah Brown
See stories by Ayannah Brown