New Haven's first public Montessori school hosts COVID vaccine clinic for kids

Children ages 5 to 11 got in line for a free COVID vaccine clinic in New Haven Saturday.

Sponsored by the state, the city, and Griffin Health, the clinic at the Elm City Montessori School got vaccines to over 150 children. Local families stood in a line that stretched the length of the school, and first in line was Janice Morton, the grandmother of Wexler-Grant School students Cass and Kennedy Cordoba.

“The children were so excited that it was opened for them.” Morton said. "Every time the children had a runny nose or a small cough they have to stay home, go to the doctor and then wait to show the negative result before going back to the classroom."

Elm City Montessori is New Haven's first public Montessori school that serves students PreK-8th grade, and centers anti-bias anti-racist pedagogy.

On October 29th, the FDA released a statement authorizing the emergency use of the new Pfizer vaccine shot specific for kids. The Pfizer shot for children ages 5-11 is one third of the adult dose.

Magnet Resource Teacher of Elm City Montessori, and Lead Vaccinate of the Summer 2021 CT Department of Public Health's Equity and Outreach team, David Weinreb is asking families to seriously consider how they can protect their children's' health and help teach the values of community care.

"As a community, we will continue to offer grace, understanding, and patience as each family figures out their plan; and we will continue to provide our children and their families with a clear message that vaccines are safe, effective and best for our school community." Weinreb said.

A follow up clinic will be held on Saturday, December 4th 2021, from 12-4PM.