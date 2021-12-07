Connecticut records a big increase in the single-day coronavirus positivity rate

There has been a big spike in Connecticut’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate and it comes two days after the state reported a confirmed case of a new contagious variant.

“I’m worried about Omicron, but I’m scared about Delta,” Governor Ned Lamont said of the new variant, versus the dominant Delta variant that took hold over the summer. “You have seen over the last few weeks the infection rate go up. We just got the numbers: 8.33%. That’s a big increase from where we were just a month ago. So it is ramping up.”

A positivity rate above eight percent would be a significant increase from recent days, when the portion of tests coming back positive has been around five percent.

Lamont spoke on Connecticut Public Radio's Where We Live with Lucy Nalpathanchil Tuesday morning.

The governor’s office says the number of people hospitalized in the state with coronavirus is now 525. That is three times the number of hospitalizations from a few weeks ago.

Lamont said he has been more concerned about hospitalizations than the positivity rate. He stressed the importance of getting booster shots, and voluntary mask wearing in public.