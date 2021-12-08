Conn. police say copycat ‘hoax’ school threats lead to arrests

At least four students in Hamden and New Haven have been arrested in connection with threats against their schools that police are calling part of a hoax trend.

Law enforcement officials across Connecticut say they are cracking down on suspects behind threats that have sent schools into lockdowns, closures and early dismissals nearly every day since last week’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan.

Two students at Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden have been arrested for social media threats that state police deemed “hoaxes.” The threats sent the high school into lockdown on Monday and Tuesday.

State Police Sergeant Dawn Pagan said the students weren’t working together, but they each created fake instagram accounts to make the threats.

“These were found to just be sent as a hoax, which is related as a social media trend that we’re seeing across the nation right now,” Pagan said. “Students are looking to create these anonymous social media accounts and create and post these threatening posts in an attempt to get dismissed from school.”

Pagan was speaking at a press conference broadcast by WTNH. She said the two students at Eli Whitney Technical School in Hamden were set to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday. Because they are both minors, their names were not disclosed.

The two students face charges of threatening and breach of peace. One teen also faces a charge of intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

Brian Foley, of the state Department of Emergency Services and Management, said the state is investigating the trend of social media threats against schools.

“It’s not like one ring of people that are spreading them out all over the place. I believe they are absolutely copycat incidents,” Foley said. “It’s a phenomenon that you see after most school shootings.”

Foley says there are more arrests expected in response to similar incidents.

A New Haven student was also arrested Tuesday in response to “hoax” threats.

The 13-year-old from New Haven made a threat on social media that prompted a lockdown of Conte West Hills School, a middle school. The minor was released to their parents Tuesday night. Police did not identify the student.

It’s the second arrest of a New Haven Public Schools student related to hoax threats. A Wilbur Cross High School student was arrested Monday for placing a 9-1-1 call about a man with a gun, a sighting they later told police they made up.