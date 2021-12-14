Hack attack messes up time sheets nation-wide, including for thousands of Connecticut state employees

A ransomware attack has hit payroll services company Ultimate Kronos Group, or UKG.

The company provides online timesheets and pay support for employers.

One of the employers that uses the system is the state of Connecticut.

About 18,000 state government workers in four agencies record their hours in the Kronos system.

The state Department of Administrative Services says those workers are recording their hours manually.

The state does not use Kronos for payroll, so it should still be able to pay its workers.

The department says it was made aware of the problem with the system on Sunday.

Hearst Connecticut reported that Bridgeport Police were also effected by the Kronos problem.