State DOT asks residents to avoid driving, due to icy roads

State transportation officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads this morning, after icy conditions blanketed much of the state. The Connecticut Department of Transportation tweeted that residents should only undertake essential travel this morning. The department says that road crews were activated at midnight, but that pretreatment doesn’t stick to dry roads and then rain washed it away. The result was freezing rain.

State police say multiple crashes have been reported statewide. I-84 at exit 56 is shut down, as is route 15 northbound before the charter oak bridge with a jackknifed tractor trailer. 91 southbound at exit 20 also has tractor trailer rollover. The state police also say that parts of route 9 north are closed due to spinouts. The weather has also affected schools with dozens of delays.