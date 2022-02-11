Connecticut Supreme Court adopts expert's redistricting plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut State Supreme Court has adopted a congressional redistricting plan, submitted by the court’s hired expert.

The new map makes mostly minor changes to the boundaries of the state’s five districts to accommodate population changes. In a final order dated Thursday, the court said the map submitted by Stanford University Professor Nathan Persily complies with the goals first set out by the state’s highest court.

The justices, tasked with approving a new map after lawmakers failed to reach a bipartisan deal, will send the new plan to the Secretary of the State, where it will be filed on or before Feb. 15.