© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Connecticut Supreme Court adopts expert's redistricting plan

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut State Supreme Court has adopted a congressional redistricting plan, submitted by the court’s hired expert.

The new map makes mostly minor changes to the boundaries of the state’s five districts to accommodate population changes. In a final order dated Thursday, the court said the map submitted by Stanford University Professor Nathan Persily complies with the goals first set out by the state’s highest court.

The justices, tasked with approving a new map after lawmakers failed to reach a bipartisan deal, will send the new plan to the Secretary of the State, where it will be filed on or before Feb. 15.

Tags

News Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content