Attorneys for families of victims in the Sandy Hook shooting looking into a potential Joe Rogan-Alex Jones connection

As part of their defamation lawsuit against InfoWars host Alex Jones, attorneys for families of loved ones killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting want more information that could connect another controversial figure to Jones’ Sandy Hook conspiracy theory.

The plaintiffs, according to a court filing, want any communication Jones may have had related to the shooting with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan. Rogan hosts The Joe Rogan Experience carried on Spotify and is an Ultimate Fighting analyst.

Plaintiffs haven’t shared with Connecticut Public why they’re looking into a Rogan connection.

The defense has objected to the request, saying a deadline to tackle items for written discovery has passed. It also accuses the plaintiffs of making the Jones’ team susceptible to more sanctions if it can’t comply with a request.

“Communications with Mr. Rogan in general have nothing to do with any aspect of this case,” an attorney for the Jones defense team wrote in the filing.

Sanctions — and a default judgment — have essentially cost Jones the case. In November, the judge in the case ruled that because of the way that Jones’ legal team handled the discovery process, it could no longer fight claims of defamation. Now it’s just a matter of the jury deciding whether Jones should pay damages.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 14.

