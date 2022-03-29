Update: Families of Sandy Hook shooting victims reject Alex Jones settlement offer

On Tuesday, InfoWars host Alex Jones offered to settle a lawsuit brought by 13 loved ones of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. But the families rejected the proposed $120,000 each within hours of the “offer of compromise” being filed.

“The so-called offer is a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook,” read a statement sent to Connecticut Public on behalf of the families.

Jones was sued in a Connecticut superior court for defamation four years ago. He said among other things regarding the shooting: “everything about it’s fake.”

On the eve of a hearing set to address Jones’ status after missing depositions scheduled two days last week, Jones has made an “offer of compromise” of $120,000 to each plaintiff.

“Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused,” read each of the settlement court filings posted online Tuesday.

The plaintiffs in the case want Jones be held in contempt of court and arrested, in order to compel him to answer questions under oath in a deposition. Judge Barbara Bellis will take up the issue Wednesday at 2 p.m.