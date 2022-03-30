© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Connecticut Health Commissioner Juthani on possible Covid surge: 'Something may be coming'

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith,
Matt Dwyer
Published March 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
SCREEN AND STAY INITIATIVE
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, answers questions as Governor Ned Lamont and school officials announced the rollout of the Screen and Stay initiative for Connecticut schools that choose to participate at Newington High School on November 04, 2021 in Newington, Connecticut.

Connecticut’s Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Manisha Juthani, warned on "All Things Considered" she's seeing evidence that a Coronavirus surge could soon be on the way to Connecticut.

This time, the main threat appears to be the BA.2 omicron sub-variant that's come to America after plaguing Western Europe and other regions in recent weeks.

Commissioner Juthani spoke about resources available and programs underway to help Connecticut residents prepare.

* * * * *

Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani is warning people in the state that another wave of COVID-19 could be on the way. Juthani says officials have been keeping an eye on the BA.2 omicron subvariant of coronavirus

"We've seen an uptick," Juthani said. "And given that we have seen rises happen in the UK and a small potential rise in Connecticut, we just want people to be aware that we may see a rise in our community as well."

Juthani says her staff has been following virus developments in New York city, and monitoring waste water data in Connecticut.

She says older state residents can protect themselves by following the CDC's recent advice to get a second booster shot.

The BA.2 subvariant of the illness accounts for more than half of new coronavirus cases around the country.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer