Connecticut Health Commissioner Juthani on possible Covid surge: 'Something may be coming'

Connecticut’s Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Manisha Juthani, warned on "All Things Considered" she's seeing evidence that a Coronavirus surge could soon be on the way to Connecticut.

This time, the main threat appears to be the BA.2 omicron sub-variant that's come to America after plaguing Western Europe and other regions in recent weeks.

Commissioner Juthani spoke about resources available and programs underway to help Connecticut residents prepare.

Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani is warning people in the state that another wave of COVID-19 could be on the way. Juthani says officials have been keeping an eye on the BA.2 omicron subvariant of coronavirus

"We've seen an uptick," Juthani said. "And given that we have seen rises happen in the UK and a small potential rise in Connecticut, we just want people to be aware that we may see a rise in our community as well."

Juthani says her staff has been following virus developments in New York city, and monitoring waste water data in Connecticut.

She says older state residents can protect themselves by following the CDC's recent advice to get a second booster shot.

The BA.2 subvariant of the illness accounts for more than half of new coronavirus cases around the country.

