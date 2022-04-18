© 2022 Connecticut Public

Alex Jones' InfoWars files for bankruptcy protection

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published April 18, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT
Alex Jones at a protest in Dallas in 2014.
Flickr user Sean P. Anderson
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Alex Jones at a protest in Dallas in 2014.

Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website's founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The bankruptcy filing Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances. In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

