With record heat possible in Connecticut, here's how to stay cool and safe

Expect intense heat across Connecticut this weekend — heat that could break records.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of Connecticut from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, record-challenging heat is expected for inland Connecticut with temperatures in the high 90s, according to Connecticut Public Chief Meteorologist Garett Argianas.

Temperatures in New Haven and at the shoreline are expected to be more seasonable with highs in the 80s, Argianas said.

The National Weather Service issued some tips ahead of this weekend's heat.



Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in air-conditioning if possible

Stay out of the sun

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing

Reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or late evening

Call 911 if you or anyone around you may be suffering from heat stroke

Cities around Connecticut have announced efforts to help keep residents cool.

Hartford

The city of Hartford plans to open cooling centers Saturday and Sunday.



North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry St., 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

South End Senior and Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave., 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Asylum Hill Church, 814 Asylum Avenue, noon – 5 p.m.

Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Hartford firefighters will be handing out water throughout the city.

New Britain

Splash pads will be open Saturday and Sunday at Willow Street Park and Chesley Park ahead of the usual Memorial Day weekend opening.

West Hartford

Splash Pads at Fern, Kennedy, Beachland and Wolcott Parks will open Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Splash Pads at Fern, Kennedy, Beachland and Wolcott parks will open early on Saturday, May 21, 10AM-7PM, just in time for the hot temperatures this weekend.



Connecticut state parks are expected to be open Saturday and Sunday, but lifeguards will not be on duty at swimming locations — including Rocky Neck and Hammonasset on the shoreline.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warns water temperatures remain cold in the spring even when air temperatures are unseasonably high.

@CTDEEPNews Urges Caution/Water Safety:

🌡☀🦺With record-breaking temps this wknd, DEEP urges all residents and visitors getting in or on the water this weekend to prioritize water safety.



With record-breaking temps this wknd, DEEP urges all residents and visitors getting in or on the water this weekend to prioritize water safety. Air Temps = 90's Water Temps = 50's




