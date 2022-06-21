Stamford-based Americares provides aids to pregnant Ukrainians

Ukrainians who were pregnant when the Russian invasion began are currently struggling to find safe places to give birth.

Americares, a global health nonprofit based in Stamford, is responding by providing safe delivery kits; they have sent more than 130 tons of supplies so far, including surgical supplies, anaesthetic, and blankets.

Adam Keehn, Director of Complex Emergencies at Americares, said the influx of refugees from eastern Ukraine is overloading healthcare systems in western Ukraine. Some Ukrainians have been giving birth in bomb shelters.

Keehn said the war has done permanent damage to Ukraine’s health infrastructure that will not be simple to fix.

“This is an issue that’s going to be having humanitarian impact probably for many, many months, and probably years, into the future,” Keehn said.