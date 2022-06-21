© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Stamford-based Americares provides aids to pregnant Ukrainians

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kay Perkins
Published June 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
AmeriCares.jpg
Mike Demas
/
Courtesy of Americares
Americares staff finalize logistics and review a procurement of medical supplies with a local partner, due to travel to the Polish/Ukrainian border the same day March 24, 2022. The shipment will be distributed to Americares partners in Ukraine.

Ukrainians who were pregnant when the Russian invasion began are currently struggling to find safe places to give birth.

Americares, a global health nonprofit based in Stamford, is responding by providing safe delivery kits; they have sent more than 130 tons of supplies so far, including surgical supplies, anaesthetic, and blankets.

Adam Keehn, Director of Complex Emergencies at Americares, said the influx of refugees from eastern Ukraine is overloading healthcare systems in western Ukraine. Some Ukrainians have been giving birth in bomb shelters.

Keehn said the war has done permanent damage to Ukraine’s health infrastructure that will not be simple to fix.

“This is an issue that’s going to be having humanitarian impact probably for many, many months, and probably years, into the future,” Keehn said.

News
Kay Perkins
Kay Perkins
See stories by Kay Perkins