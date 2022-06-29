Here's a look at Fourth of July events across Connecticut, from fireworks to parades to music

After COVID-19 precautions and protocols limited attendance at Fourth of July events in Connecticut the last two years, towns and cities across the state are ready to celebrate with large crowds in 2022.

Here's a list of fireworks and events celebrating the Fourth of July in Connecticut.



Derby

July 1

3rd Street

https://www.derbyct.gov/calendar

Fireworks are scheduled at about 9:15 p.m.

Derby Day will be July 2 on the Derby Town Green. A fashion show, live music and a Taste of Derby competition is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Enfield

July 8 - 10

Enfield Town Green

https://www.enfieldcelebration.org/

A parade will step off at 11 a.m. on July 9 along Enfield Street from the Olde Enfield Town Hall to the town green. The event includes a 5K race and children's 1K starting at the corner of North Main Street and the Town Hall Access road on the Higgins Green on July 9 starting at 10 a.m.

Concerts are scheduled July 8, 9 and 10. 1980s rockers Vixen are slated to perform at 8:30 p.m. on July 9 followed by glam metal band Slaughter at 10 p.m.

The weekend ends with the fireworks show July 10 at about 9:30 p.m.



Hartford

July 1 - 3

Yard Goats, Dunkin' Donuts Park

https://www.milb.com/hartford

The Hartford Yard Goats will have a fireworks show after each game July 1 through July 3 at Dunkin' Donuts Park during their series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Yard Goats players will wear red, white and blue uniforms July 2 and 3.



Killingly

July 1

Owen Bell Park

https://fb.me/e/1SfzEvJMf

Fireworks are expected to go off starting at 9:15 p.m. with the band Red Light scheduled to perform before the fireworks.



Litchfield

July 1

Litchfield High School

https://litchfieldct.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29890

There are 200 spaces at Litchfield High School and Litchfield Intermediate School combined to view the fireworks shortly after 9 p.m. Pre-registration is required in advance and is $20 per car. The rain date is July 8. There are no refunds if the event is moved to the rain date.



Middletown

July 2

Harbor Park

https://www.middletownct.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=5116&month=7&year=2022&day=2&calType=0

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. with live music, family activities and food vendors throughout the harbor area and along DeKoven Drive. Fireworks are scheduled to start at about 9:30 p.m. A rain date is scheduled for July 3.

New Britain

July 4

Great American Boom

Willow Brook Park

www.nbparksnrec.org

There is a $10 per car charge for New Britain's Great American Boom at Willow Brook Park. Pre-registration is required through the New Britain Parks and Recreation website. Gates open at 7 p.m. and will close at about 9 p.m. with the fireworks expected to begin soon after gates close. Parking passes must be picked up in person at the New Britain Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department (27 West Main St., Room 302, New Britain) from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. until July 1st. The rain date is July 5.



New Haven

July 4

Wilbur Cross High School

https://visitnewhaven.com/things-to-do/events-calendar/140-holidays/51372-new-haven-fireworks

Fireworks are set off from the top of East Rock at about 9 p.m. Crowds gather at Wilbur Cross High School but the show can be seen throughout the city — and by boat in Long Island Sound.



New London

July 8-10

Sailfest

New London’s Waterfront Park and nearby streets

https://sailfest.org/

Fireworks are scheduled for July 9 at 9 p.m. Organizers tout the display as one of the largest on the East coast. The star attraction still may be the ships and boats docked in and around New London Harbor for the Fourth of July weekend. The Tall Ship Amistad — a 129-ft. Amistad schooner replica — is expected to be open for tours. The Thames River Heritage Park Water Taxi is expected to run July 8-10. Visitors can also book a trip on the water taxi to view the fireworks from the river.

Sailfest also features live music on two stages, including a stage for Latin performers. There will be amusement park rides and over 100 vendors to visit throughout the weekend.



New Milford

July 1

Town Green

newmilford-chamber.com/2018-fireworks/

An opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. followed by a show by the band Songhorse at 7 p.m. and fireworks scheduled to start at about 9:30 p.m. The rain date is July 9.



Newington

July 16

Mill Pond Park

https://www.newingtonct.gov/1423/Extravaganza

Food vendors, amusement park rides and an adult beer garden are expected at Newington Extravaganza! Live music acts include Soundbite, Dually Noted, Shaded Soul and Michael Mine. The event ends with fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m. The rain date is July 17.



Putnam

July 9

Rotary Park

https://www.discoverputnam.com/events

Four-piece, rock band Whiskey Boulevard is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. before fireworks at about 9:15 p.m.



Salisbury (Lakeville area)

July 1

Lime Rock Park

https://limerock.com/event/lighting-up-lime-rock-fireworks-2022/

Gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks expected to start shortly after 9 p.m. The rain date is tentatively July 2.



Simsbury

July 1

Simsbury Meadows

https://hartfordsymphony.org/concerts/celebrate-america-8/

The Hartford Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. Tickets start at $27.50 for seats on the grass, with seats at a table closer to the stage costing $50. The rain date is July 2.



Strafford

June 30

Short Beach Park

https://www.stratfordct.gov/communitycalendar

Fireworks are scheduled shortly after 9 p.m. with a rain date of July 5.



Waterbury

July 3

Brass Mill Center

www.facebook.com/waterburyextravaganza

The Waterbury Food Truck & Firework Extravaganza is scheduled from 2 to 10 p.m. Organizers are promoting more than 30 food trucks along with face painting, henna and children's activities.



Willimantic

July 4

Fourth of July Boom Box Parade

Jillson Square Park

https://www.windhamrec.org/program.htm?prog_id=EJ03HKWP&cat_id=JQ0EUJFS

One of the most unique parades in New England, thousands of people line Main Street to watch the parade. Anyone with a boom box is welcome to march — just show up and get in line. Wear some red, white and blue and bring a radio tuned to WILI (1400-AM).

