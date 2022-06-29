Here's a look at Fourth of July events across Connecticut, from fireworks to parades to music
After COVID-19 precautions and protocols limited attendance at Fourth of July events in Connecticut the last two years, towns and cities across the state are ready to celebrate with large crowds in 2022.
Here's a list of fireworks and events celebrating the Fourth of July in Connecticut.
Derby
July 1
3rd Street
https://www.derbyct.gov/calendar
Fireworks are scheduled at about 9:15 p.m.
Derby Day will be July 2 on the Derby Town Green. A fashion show, live music and a Taste of Derby competition is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enfield
July 8 - 10
Enfield Town Green
https://www.enfieldcelebration.org/
A parade will step off at 11 a.m. on July 9 along Enfield Street from the Olde Enfield Town Hall to the town green. The event includes a 5K race and children's 1K starting at the corner of North Main Street and the Town Hall Access road on the Higgins Green on July 9 starting at 10 a.m.
Concerts are scheduled July 8, 9 and 10. 1980s rockers Vixen are slated to perform at 8:30 p.m. on July 9 followed by glam metal band Slaughter at 10 p.m.
The weekend ends with the fireworks show July 10 at about 9:30 p.m.
Hartford
July 1 - 3
Yard Goats, Dunkin' Donuts Park
https://www.milb.com/hartford
The Hartford Yard Goats will have a fireworks show after each game July 1 through July 3 at Dunkin' Donuts Park during their series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Yard Goats players will wear red, white and blue uniforms July 2 and 3.
Killingly
July 1
Owen Bell Park
https://fb.me/e/1SfzEvJMf
Fireworks are expected to go off starting at 9:15 p.m. with the band Red Light scheduled to perform before the fireworks.
Litchfield
July 1
Litchfield High School
https://litchfieldct.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29890
There are 200 spaces at Litchfield High School and Litchfield Intermediate School combined to view the fireworks shortly after 9 p.m. Pre-registration is required in advance and is $20 per car. The rain date is July 8. There are no refunds if the event is moved to the rain date.
Middletown
July 2
Harbor Park
https://www.middletownct.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=5116&month=7&year=2022&day=2&calType=0
The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. with live music, family activities and food vendors throughout the harbor area and along DeKoven Drive. Fireworks are scheduled to start at about 9:30 p.m. A rain date is scheduled for July 3.
New Britain
July 4
Great American Boom
Willow Brook Park
www.nbparksnrec.org
There is a $10 per car charge for New Britain's Great American Boom at Willow Brook Park. Pre-registration is required through the New Britain Parks and Recreation website. Gates open at 7 p.m. and will close at about 9 p.m. with the fireworks expected to begin soon after gates close. Parking passes must be picked up in person at the New Britain Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department (27 West Main St., Room 302, New Britain) from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. until July 1st. The rain date is July 5.
New Haven
July 4
Wilbur Cross High School
https://visitnewhaven.com/things-to-do/events-calendar/140-holidays/51372-new-haven-fireworks
Fireworks are set off from the top of East Rock at about 9 p.m. Crowds gather at Wilbur Cross High School but the show can be seen throughout the city — and by boat in Long Island Sound.
New London
July 8-10
Sailfest
New London’s Waterfront Park and nearby streets
https://sailfest.org/
Fireworks are scheduled for July 9 at 9 p.m. Organizers tout the display as one of the largest on the East coast. The star attraction still may be the ships and boats docked in and around New London Harbor for the Fourth of July weekend. The Tall Ship Amistad — a 129-ft. Amistad schooner replica — is expected to be open for tours. The Thames River Heritage Park Water Taxi is expected to run July 8-10. Visitors can also book a trip on the water taxi to view the fireworks from the river.
Sailfest also features live music on two stages, including a stage for Latin performers. There will be amusement park rides and over 100 vendors to visit throughout the weekend.
New Milford
July 1
Town Green
newmilford-chamber.com/2018-fireworks/
An opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. followed by a show by the band Songhorse at 7 p.m. and fireworks scheduled to start at about 9:30 p.m. The rain date is July 9.
Newington
July 16
Mill Pond Park
https://www.newingtonct.gov/1423/Extravaganza
Food vendors, amusement park rides and an adult beer garden are expected at Newington Extravaganza! Live music acts include Soundbite, Dually Noted, Shaded Soul and Michael Mine. The event ends with fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m. The rain date is July 17.
Putnam
July 9
Rotary Park
https://www.discoverputnam.com/events
Four-piece, rock band Whiskey Boulevard is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. before fireworks at about 9:15 p.m.
Salisbury (Lakeville area)
July 1
Lime Rock Park
https://limerock.com/event/lighting-up-lime-rock-fireworks-2022/
Gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks expected to start shortly after 9 p.m. The rain date is tentatively July 2.
Simsbury
July 1
Simsbury Meadows
https://hartfordsymphony.org/concerts/celebrate-america-8/
The Hartford Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. Tickets start at $27.50 for seats on the grass, with seats at a table closer to the stage costing $50. The rain date is July 2.
Strafford
June 30
Short Beach Park
https://www.stratfordct.gov/communitycalendar
Fireworks are scheduled shortly after 9 p.m. with a rain date of July 5.
Waterbury
July 3
Brass Mill Center
www.facebook.com/waterburyextravaganza
The Waterbury Food Truck & Firework Extravaganza is scheduled from 2 to 10 p.m. Organizers are promoting more than 30 food trucks along with face painting, henna and children's activities.
Willimantic
July 4
Fourth of July Boom Box Parade
Jillson Square Park
https://www.windhamrec.org/program.htm?prog_id=EJ03HKWP&cat_id=JQ0EUJFS
One of the most unique parades in New England, thousands of people line Main Street to watch the parade. Anyone with a boom box is welcome to march — just show up and get in line. Wear some red, white and blue and bring a radio tuned to WILI (1400-AM).
Contact us
Let us know if we missed an event in your community: jwelch@ctpublic.org
Sources: Connecticut Public research; assorted websites.
Note: This listing will be updated. Check back often.