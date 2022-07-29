How to apply for the Connecticut Child Tax Rebate before the deadline Sunday.

Families have until this Sunday, July 31, to apply for up to a $750 child tax rebate from the State of Connecticut. Residents who claimed dependents 18 years old and younger on their 2021 federal income tax return and meet income guidelines can qualify for a $250 per child rebate, up to three children. But you must act soon.

The process to apply online is designed to be quick.

1. Gather a copy of your 2021 federal income tax return.

2. Visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate”

3. Enter your first and last name and social security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, and spouse's name if you file jointly, as it appears on your tax return.

4. Enter the address where you'd like the rebate check to be mailed if you are determined to be eligible. It must be a Connecticut address.

5. Enter your daytime phone number and email address.

6. Answer a series of questions from a yes/no dropdown menu to determine if you are eligible.



Are you currently a resident of Connecticut?

Did you file a 2021 federal income tax return with Internal Revenue Service?

Did you claim at least one child who was eighteen years of age or under as of December 31, 2021 as a dependent on the 2021 federal income tax return you filed with Internal Revenue Service?

7. You then will enter information about each child.

Child's full name as it appears on your tax return

Child's date of birth.

Child's social security number or ITIN — which should be on your tax return

You will then enter your relationship to the child

8. The site will then calculate your expected rebate.

Enter your household's adjusted gross income as reported on the 2021 federal income tax return.

Pick your filing status from a dropdown

9. You will then be prompted for an electronic signature by entering your name and the date.

10. Checks are expected to start being mailed in August after information is verified to determine eligibility.

To be eligible for the program targeted at middle-class and low wage earners, households have to meet income qualifications.



If you are single or married and file taxes separately, you have to make $100,000 or less of adjusted gross income in 2021

If you file as head of the household, you must have reported $160,000 or less

Those married filed jointly have to make $200,000 or less to get the rebate

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that 200,027 households had submitted applications for the rebate, with 311,513 children reportedly in those households.

“There are only a couple of days left to apply for this state tax rebate, and I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible,” Lamont said in a statement.

Residents who need help filing for the rebate are urged to call 211 A few locations, including the Human Resources Agency of New Britain, will have computer labs open Saturday to help people apply.

The state has provided information in English and Spanish.