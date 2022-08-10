Connecticut judge ‘gravely concerned’ that Alex Jones’ attorney may have shared medical records

A Waterbury judge wants to know whether the attorney for InfoWars host Alex Jones in Connecticut sent confidential medical records to an attorney representing Jones in a recently completed Texas defamation trial.

Jones was sued for defamation in Connecticut and Texas by families of the victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

Norm Pattis faces possible discipline after a lawyer for the families revealed that Pattis may have improperly shared confidential psychiatric records and depositions of the nine named plaintiffs in the Connecticut case with Jones’ lawyer in Texas.

In a Wednesday hearing in Waterbury, Judge Barbara Bellis said she doesn't know yet if Pattis shared the documents. But if he did, he never disclosed it to the court, she said.

“I am clearly gravely concerned about what I had to hear in headlines on the news,” Bellis said. “It was never reported to me by counsel that there were any issues.”

Pattis will get a show cause hearing Aug. 17.