© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Connecticut, nearing its Narcan distribution goal, plans to refocus on high-risk communities

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kay Perkins
Published August 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
HARM-REDUCTION-08-11-2020_JA_71886a.jpg
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
NARCAN nasal spray is distributed upon request at the Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition mobile RV site in Hartford on August 11, 2020.

Connecticut is close to meeting its goal for distributing naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, an emergency drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The state’s goal is to distribute 45,750 Narcan kits. According to the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, meeting the goal would reduce fatalities in observed opioid overdoses by 80%.

State officials expect to distribute about 29,000 of those kits this year alone.

“This year, 2022, the requests for naloxone have skyrocketed,” said Luiza Barnat, director of opioid services at the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Barnat spoke Tuesday at the state's Alcohol and Drug Policy Council meeting.

Connecticut is on track to meet its distribution goal by next year, Barnat said, and the next step is to ensure that those kits are going to the right places.

“Although we have the numbers for the state, we might not be distributing it well in the towns where it’s needed," she said.

The cities with the most opioid overdoses are New Haven, Waterbury, Hartford, Bridgeport, and New Britain, she said.

Some institutions that should have kits on-hand may be reluctant to ask for them.

Sandy Valentine, who works at UConn’s student health center, said there’s still a stigma at schools and universities.

“I think there’s a public relations component to it -- that if we say we distribute it, we have a problem on our campuses,” Valentine said. “But I think there’s still a lot of discomfort that the university could be held accountable if Narcan wasn’t in the right place at the right time.”

The Alcohol and Drug Policy Council plans to start targeting distribution to specific high-risk cities in November.

Tags

News addictionopioids
Kay Perkins
Kay Perkins
See stories by Kay Perkins
Related Content
  • Connecticut getting some compensation for opioid crisis
    News
    Money from opioid settlement starts funneling into Connecticut
    Frankie Graziano
    Connecticut has received an initial installment of $11 million from a $26 billion multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and drug wholesalers AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. The four drug companies were sued for their roles in the opioid crisis. Over the next 18 years, Connecticut will receive $300 million as part of the settlement reached in February. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the first payment in Waterbury on Monday. He was joined by state officials and also parents who lost children to the opioid crisis.
  • Tapestry Health nurse Katy Robbins hands bottles of water to Kyle as he visits the harm reduction mobile unit at Energy Park in Greenfield. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
    News
    Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, compounds overdose crisis
    Xylazine is not approved for humans. But it's being found in a quarter of drug samples tested statewide in Massachusetts. The sedative is linked to severe wounds, extreme anxiety in withdrawal, more overdoses and possibly more deaths.
  • Huntington, W.Va., Mayor Steve Williams, left, and lawyer Rusty Webb enter the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston, W.Va., in May. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of three major U.S. drug distributors in a landmark lawsuit that accused them of causing a health crisis in a West Virginia county ravaged by opioid addiction.
    News
    A federal judge sides with 3 major drug distributors in a landmark opioid lawsuit
    The Associated Press
    The lawsuit accused them of causing a health crisis by distributing 81 million pills over eight years in one West Virginia county ravaged by opioid addiction.