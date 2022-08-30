© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

UConn says quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson is out for the year

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published August 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
Cale Millen,Ta'Quan Roberson,Tyler Phommachanh
Pat Eaton-Robb
/
AP
University of Connecticut quarterbacks, Cale Millen, second left, Penn State transfer Ta'Quan Roberson, third left, and Tyler Phommachanh, second from right, gather during the opening day of NCAA college football training camp on July 29, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. Roberson started the season-opening game for UConn, but he was unable to finish it. He suffered a knee injury in a 31-20 loss at Utah State. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

The University of Connecticut football team has lost starting quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson for the year—just as the season has begun.

The school says Roberson, a sophomore, tore his ACL in Saturday’s 31-20 loss to Utah State.

Roberson got hurt in the opening quarter of the opening game of the season. Speaking to reporters a day after the game, Huskies coach Jim Mora said that in football, you have to have empathy for the player at the same time you’re looking for the next man up.

“To have it happen so early in the year, you just feel so bad for the kid because you know they feel so bad," Mora said on Sunday.

UConn says Roberson will have surgery this week. The next man up for the Huskies is freshman Zion Turner.

“He’s such a great competitor,” Mora said of Turner. “I have no doubt that he’ll make the most of this opportunity.”

Turner was 12/31 for 109 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in relief of Roberson Saturday. Mora said he thinks he’ll do better the next time out as Turner will go into it as the starter.

UConn hosts Central Connecticut State University Saturday at 12 p.m. in East Hartford.

