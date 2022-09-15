© 2022 Connecticut Public

Connecticut capitol rioter found guilty of assaulting police officer on Jan. 6

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published September 15, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT
Rioters clash with police as they push barricades to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Roberto Schmidt
/
AFP via Getty Images
Rioters clash with police as they push barricades to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Patrick McCaughey III was found guilty of assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon and obstructing an official proceeding during the Jan. 6 capitol riots.

McCaughey joined a mob attempting to break into the U.S. Capitol building through an entrance on the lower west end, according to a district court judge.

Video footage on YouTube shows that during the scuffle, a DC police officer became pinned in a door frame by a clear police riot shield that was in McCaughey’s possession.

McCaughey was charged with assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon and obstructing an official proceeding.

His attorney argued that the shield did not constitute as a dangerous weapon and was not used to cause serious injury or death.

McCaughey was found guilty for a total of nine offenses. He will be sentenced in January, but his attorney said they plan to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

