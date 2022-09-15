Connecticut capitol rioter found guilty of assaulting police officer on Jan. 6

Patrick McCaughey III was found guilty of assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon and obstructing an official proceeding during the Jan. 6 capitol riots.

McCaughey joined a mob attempting to break into the U.S. Capitol building through an entrance on the lower west end, according to a district court judge.

Video footage on YouTube shows that during the scuffle, a DC police officer became pinned in a door frame by a clear police riot shield that was in McCaughey’s possession.

McCaughey was charged with assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon and obstructing an official proceeding.

His attorney argued that the shield did not constitute as a dangerous weapon and was not used to cause serious injury or death.

McCaughey was found guilty for a total of nine offenses. He will be sentenced in January, but his attorney said they plan to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.