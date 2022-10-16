© 2022 Connecticut Public

Black bear euthanized after attacking child, Connecticut environmental officials say

Connecticut Public Radio
Published October 16, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
A Department of Energy and Environmental Protection biologist photographed a black bear earlier this year wandering through a Connecticut yard.

A black bear was euthanized after attacking a 10-year-old, Connecticut environmental officials said.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, state police and state environmental police responded to an incident in Morris in western Connecticut in which a black bear had attacked a boy.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital; officials say his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The bear remained near the scene and was located and euthanized by Environmental Conservation Police with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

