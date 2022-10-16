What we know about the deadly Bristol police shooting

More details have emerged regarding what happened the night two Bristol police officers were shot and killed and a colleague was injured in what officials have described as an ambush.

Officer Alec Iurato was struck by gunfire, returned fire and killed the suspect, Bristol police announced in a Facebook post Saturday. Iurato underwent surgery and has been released from the hospital. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died.

Here’s what we know about the Wednesday night shooting, as well as what’s happened since and how the public can help:

What happened

Bristol police received a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a possible domestic violence incident between two siblings at 310 Redstone Hill Road. State police said the 911 call appeared to have been “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene” in Bristol.

Officers responded to the scene and were immediately encountered by a man outside the home. Shots were fired and Hamzy died at the scene. DeMonte and Iurato were shot. DeMonte was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said they heard three sets of gunshots, about 30 in all.

Neighborhood resident Schalitda Strong told Connecticut Public that she heard a rapid series of shots.

“I just heard, like a bunch of gunshots. There was a small pause. Bunch more gunshots. And I went into my room because it sounded so close, I actually thought the shooting was happening in our complex,” Strong said.

DeMonte and Hamzy both died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, the state chief medical examiner's office said.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, was shot dead at the scene, and his brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher, was wounded and sent to a hospital for treatment. Nicholas Brutcher died from a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injuries, the medical examiner's office said. His death was classified as a homicide.

Why it happened

Law enforcement officials have not released any information on the events that preceded the killings or a motive. What is expected to be an intensive investigation by state police is underway and no timetable has been set for the release of any information. Inspector General Robert Devlin is expected to issue a report at some point.

Memorials and vigils

People gathered for a candlelight vigil outside the Bristol Police Department Friday night. Throughout the day Friday, a memorial grew outside the department, where flowers and balloons were placed on top of a police car.

At Yankees Stadium, a moment of silence was held Friday at the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

At a vigil Thursday night at Bristol Eastern High School, Police Chief Brian Gould said the department will get through the tragedy as a family. He urged mourners to love and care for each other. Large photos of DeMonte and Hamzy were displayed on stage in the auditorium where the gathering was held.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano talked with WTNH-TV.

“I think time will heal,” he said.

He appreciates the outpouring of support from Bristol residents, as well as from law enforcement from other cities around Connecticut.

“My heart bleeds,” Caggiano told the TV station. "We’re the all-heart city, and we will have a hole in our heart for generations to come. And as those young families grow up, I just pray for them and [I'm] so sorry for their loss.”

How to help

The Bristol Police Department has released details on ways the public can help the families of the fallen officers. Bristol police said a fundraiser via Fundthefirst.com will benefit Hamzy’s and DeMonte’s families. The Bristol Police Union has set up a Bristol Police Heroes Fund with Thomaston Savings Bank. To make a donation to the fund set up at Thomaston Savings Bank, visit any branch or donate online. A secure collection box is also available at the Bristol police department. Learn more here.

About the officers

DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the Bristol Police Department and co-recipient of his department's 2019 Officer of the Year award. He had worked as a school resource officer. Gould said DeMonte, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Central Connecticut State University, was “very focused on his career and furthering his career and education.” He and his wife were expecting their third child, Gould said.

Hamzy was an eight-year veteran of the department and had gotten many letters of commendation during his tenure on his hometown police force, the chief said. Like DeMonte, Hamzy was an adviser to a police cadet program. “The outpouring of love, support and prayers from so many is deeply appreciated,” Hamzy's family said in a statement.

Iurato, 26, joined the Bristol department in 2018 and has a bachelor’s degree in government, law and national security.

About the shooter

Hearst Connecticut Media Group reports that Nicholas Brutcher interacted with officers at a bar just hours before the shooting, but additional details weren’t available.

Nicholas Brutcher was a divorced father of two and a gun, hunting and fishing enthusiast, according to his social media pages. In a photo posted on both brothers’ Facebook pages in 2016, Nicholas Brutcher is pointing a handgun at the camera while others including Nathan Brutcher are holding rifles. Other photos show Nicholas Brutcher with a 10-point deer he shot and with fish he caught. Online state court records list no pending criminal cases or convictions for either brother.

Connecticut Public's Jennifer Ahrens, Joe Amon, Matt Dwyer, Patrick Skahill and Eric Aasen and The Associated Press contributed to this report.