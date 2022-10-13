© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Two police officers killed, one seriously injured, in Bristol shooting

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens
Published October 13, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT

Connecticut state police say two police officers were killed in a Wednesday night shooting in Bristol.

A third officer was also wounded in the incident on Redstone Hill Road. That officer is hospitalized with serious injuries.

A fire truck parked outside Bristol Hospital has unfurled a large American flag. Several police vehicles were outside the hospital at 7 a.m., preparing for a procession that will head to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

State police have released few details about the shooting, but Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont released a statement which stated the officers were responding to a domestic violence emergency call. He's directed state officials to work with the Bristol Police Department.

Lamont is ordering all U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen officers. He called it a senseless tragedy.

"This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations," Lamont said.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.

Jennifer Ahrens
Jennifer Ahrens is a producer for Morning Edition.
