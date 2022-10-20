© 2022 Connecticut Public

Brown defeats Hennessy in Bridgeport's second state House primary

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published October 20, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT
People vote in the 2016 presidential election in New York City.
Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images
Unofficial results have been posted in the race for Bridgeport’s 127th state House District.

The results show that City Councilman Marcus Brown defeated state Representative Jack Hennessy, with Brown tallying more than 60% of walk-in votes that covered three precincts.

Unofficial walk-in and absentee ballot votes show Brown with a commanding 635-499 lead over Hennessy. Brown’s win comes after two recounts were ordered by a judge back in August.

An initial count had Brown ahead of Hennessy by 5 votes. That triggered a second recount which declared Hennessy the winner by 1 vote.

Brown will now challenge Republican Anthony Puccio in the midterm election next month.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Michael Lyle Jr.

