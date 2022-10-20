Brown defeats Hennessy in Bridgeport's second state House primary

Unofficial results have been posted in the race for Bridgeport’s 127th state House District.

The results show that City Councilman Marcus Brown defeated state Representative Jack Hennessy, with Brown tallying more than 60% of walk-in votes that covered three precincts.

Unofficial walk-in and absentee ballot votes show Brown with a commanding 635-499 lead over Hennessy. Brown’s win comes after two recounts were ordered by a judge back in August.

An initial count had Brown ahead of Hennessy by 5 votes. That triggered a second recount which declared Hennessy the winner by 1 vote.

Brown will now challenge Republican Anthony Puccio in the midterm election next month.

