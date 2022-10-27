New Haven school board pulls signing bonuses for new teachers

New Haven’s school board is removing up to $5,000 in signing bonuses for new teachers after a union complaint.

The New Haven Federation of Teachers sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Board of Education.

They said the board violated bargaining rights and committed an unfair labor practice by not negotiating the changes.

Board Secretary Ed Joyner said he agreed with the action to rescind the bonuses, which was approved on a majority vote.

“We want a really good relationship with our union," said Joyner. "They’re our partners, they’re not our adversaries.”

School Superintendent Iline Tracey said the bonuses will remain on hold while the board works on a fair deal that supports both the union and its teachers.

“I just want to do what’s right for kids and also make it right for teachers to get extra pay to service our kids," said Tracey. "That’s only my intention here.”

The board had approved a deal two weeks ago to offer the bonuses as a way to address a teacher shortage.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.