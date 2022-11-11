© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Connecticut GOP chair says Republicans lost statewide races because of Lamont’s popularity

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 11, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST
George Logan campaign sign in the window at the Connecticut GOP Campaign field office in New Britain
Ebong Udoma
/
George Logan campaign sign in the window at the Connecticut GOP Campaign field office in New Britain

Connecticut Republicans failed to win congressional and statewide seats in the midterm elections because of strong voter approval for Democratic Governor Ned Lamont, according to state GOP Chair Ben Proto.

He said the governor’s coattails were responsible for more straight-party-line voters in this election than usual for Connecticut.

“Once you kind of start on a line, you go one or two and think people continue," said Proto. "Although we are known as a ticket splitting state, we’ve always been a ticket splitting state. And I think we saw less ticket splitting in 2022 than we have seen in the past."

Proto adds that Republicans had a good message but failed to connect with enough voters.

“I’m a big believer at the end of the day that campaigns are about candidates," said Proto. "They are not about a message. If you have a really good candidate, you can do well. If you don’t have a really good candidate, you are less likely to do as well,” he said.

Proto said the Republican Party’s ideologically driven primaries produced weak general election candidates.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags
News New England News Collaborative2022 election
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year. In addition to providing long-form reports and features for WSHU, he regularly contributes spot news to NPR, and has worked at the NPR National News Desk as part of NPR’s diversity initiative.
See stories by Ebong Udoma

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content