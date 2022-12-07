© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

No. 6 UConn star Azzi Fudd out 3-6 weeks with knee injury

By The Associated Press
Published December 7, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Sixth-ranked UConn's top scorer, Azzi Fudd, is expected to be out three to six weeks because of a right knee injury she suffered during her team's weekend loss to No. 5 Notre Dame, a university athletic spokesperson said Tuesday.

The sophomore guard was injured in the first half of the game Sunday when a teammate collided into her. She returned midway through the second period to play four hobbled minutes, but sat the rest of the way.

“I think she’ll be all right,” coach Geno Auriemma said afterward.

Fudd entered the game averaging 24.0 points but finished scoreless on two shots over 13 minutes in the team's first loss of the season.

The athletic spokesperson didn't specify the type of knee injury Fudd sustained.

She underwent evaluation Monday and an MRI confirmed the injury, the spokesperson said.

The Huskies host Princeton on Thursday.

News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate