© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Capitol complex pauses to remember State Rep. Quentin Williams

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published January 11, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST
TZ9_6977 copy.jpg
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
/
State Capitol police officers hand the mother of State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams, Queen Williams and his wife Carrissa Williams (far right) folded American flags on the steps of the Capitol Building where her late husband is remembered and mourned on January 11, 2023.

Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democratic state representative from Middletown who was killed by a wrong-way driver, was remembered at the state Capitol Wednesday.

Williams’ family members honored the lawmaker with a special procession from his home in Middletown to the state Capitol. A hearse carrying Williams paused at the Capitol complex for three minutes, in honor of the three terms Williams was elected to serve.

Williams died last Thursday morning when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell, as he returned home from the governor's inauguration ball, state police said. The crash happened just hours after Williams was sworn-in for a third term. The other driver also died.

TZ9_6678a.jpg
1 of 6  — TZ9_6678a.jpg
Carrissa Williams, center, the wife of State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams is escorted to the Capitol Building where her late husband is remembered and mourned in Hartford, Connecticut on January 11, 2023.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
TZ9_6067a.jpg
2 of 6  — TZ9_6067a.jpg
Legislators arm in arm exit the Capitol Building where Rep. Williams is remembered and mourned in Hartford, Connecticut on January 11, 2023. Williams was killed in a wrong way car crash the week before.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
TZ9_6704a.jpg
3 of 6  — TZ9_6704a.jpg
Queen Williams, center, mother of State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams is escorted to the Capitol Building where her son is remembered and mourned in Hartford, Connecticut on January 11, 2023.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
TZ9_6902a.jpg
4 of 6  — TZ9_6902a.jpg
A Hartford Firefighter rings the bell three times during the three minutes of silence for State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams symbolizing the three terms he was elected to at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut on January 11, 2023.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
TZ9_7121a.jpg
5 of 6  — TZ9_7121a.jpg
Friends and family mourn as they gather at the Connecticut State Capitol to honor Rep. Williams in Hartford, Connecticut on January 11, 2023.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
TSZ_6353a.jpg
6 of 6  — TSZ_6353a.jpg
One Final Ride, honoring the memory and legacy of Representative Quentin Williams departs the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. on January 11, 2023.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public

Speaking on Connecticut Public’s Where We Live, Rep. Christopher Rosario, D-Bridgeport, remembered the late lawmaker who was known to many as “Q.”

“That big smile. That enthusiasm. That energy that he had,” Rosario said. “He was looking forward to chairing the Labor Committee. And to find out that he was just so suddenly gone, it really was heartbreaking.”

Rep. Bobby Gibson, D-Bloomfield, remembered Williams as a lawmaker who was easy to talk with – and eager to get things done.

“Representative Williams was very passionate,” Gibson said. “Extremely passionate. He was truly a lawmaker for the people.”

Rosario recalled Q’s “infectious laugh,” and said Q “left a trail of smiles everywhere he went.”

“You could be having the worst day in the world. You run into Q for two minutes: you just want to bottle that up,” Rosario said. “Q, literally, just lit up your heart. Lit up your soul.”

A private funeral service is scheduled for Williams Saturday, Jan. 14, in Middletown. A public remembrance will be announced at a later date.

Connecticut Public Radio's Frankie Graziano contributed to this report.

News
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate