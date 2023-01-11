Capitol complex pauses to remember State Rep. Quentin Williams

Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democratic state representative from Middletown who was killed by a wrong-way driver, was remembered at the state Capitol Wednesday.

Williams’ family members honored the lawmaker with a special procession from his home in Middletown to the state Capitol. A hearse carrying Williams paused at the Capitol complex for three minutes, in honor of the three terms Williams was elected to serve.

Williams died last Thursday morning when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell, as he returned home from the governor's inauguration ball, state police said. The crash happened just hours after Williams was sworn-in for a third term. The other driver also died.

1 of 6 — TZ9_6678a.jpg Carrissa Williams, center, the wife of State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams is escorted to the Capitol Building where her late husband is remembered and mourned in Hartford, Connecticut on January 11, 2023. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public 2 of 6 — TZ9_6067a.jpg Legislators arm in arm exit the Capitol Building where Rep. Williams is remembered and mourned in Hartford, Connecticut on January 11, 2023. Williams was killed in a wrong way car crash the week before. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public 3 of 6 — TZ9_6704a.jpg Queen Williams, center, mother of State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams is escorted to the Capitol Building where her son is remembered and mourned in Hartford, Connecticut on January 11, 2023. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public 4 of 6 — TZ9_6902a.jpg A Hartford Firefighter rings the bell three times during the three minutes of silence for State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams symbolizing the three terms he was elected to at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut on January 11, 2023. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public 5 of 6 — TZ9_7121a.jpg Friends and family mourn as they gather at the Connecticut State Capitol to honor Rep. Williams in Hartford, Connecticut on January 11, 2023. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public 6 of 6 — TSZ_6353a.jpg One Final Ride, honoring the memory and legacy of Representative Quentin Williams departs the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. on January 11, 2023. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public

Speaking on Connecticut Public’s Where We Live , Rep. Christopher Rosario, D-Bridgeport, remembered the late lawmaker who was known to many as “Q.”

“That big smile. That enthusiasm. That energy that he had,” Rosario said. “He was looking forward to chairing the Labor Committee. And to find out that he was just so suddenly gone, it really was heartbreaking.”

Rep. Bobby Gibson, D-Bloomfield, remembered Williams as a lawmaker who was easy to talk with – and eager to get things done.

“Representative Williams was very passionate,” Gibson said. “Extremely passionate. He was truly a lawmaker for the people.”

Rosario recalled Q’s “infectious laugh,” and said Q “left a trail of smiles everywhere he went.”

“You could be having the worst day in the world. You run into Q for two minutes: you just want to bottle that up,” Rosario said. “Q, literally, just lit up your heart. Lit up your soul.”

A private funeral service is scheduled for Williams Saturday, Jan. 14, in Middletown. A public remembrance will be announced at a later date.

Connecticut Public Radio's Frankie Graziano contributed to this report.