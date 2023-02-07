© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Long-term care workers want Connecticut to spend money on them in the new budget

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published February 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST
GROUP HOME WORKERS STRIKE
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Sign from an SEIU 1199 Union strike on October 12, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Healthcare workers in Connecticut say they are still reeling after the pandemic — after putting their health at-risk for jobs that didn’t pay them enough.

“I was always at work – I didn’t have that time with my family like everyone that has to be on zoom or whatever,” said Chennal Chase, a member of the health care workers union, SEIU 1199NE.

Sometimes it takes more than one job to make ends meet. Chase, from Manchester, has three jobs. She makes $20 an hour at her primary job at a non-profit group home in Hartford called Oak Hill, which is supported by state funding. Her rate is three dollars more an hour than some of her peers, due to her seniority.

Now, State sen. Matt Lesser (D-Middletown) is proposing legislation that would raise the minimum wage for certain long-term care workers like Chase to $25 an hour by 2025.

It’s a raise that’s specific to workers at group homes run by the State Department of Developmental Services.

“We have to invest in the people who are taking care of us,” said Matthew Lesser, a Democratic state senator from Middletown.

Lesser and the leader of a union Chase belongs to believe the state of Connecticut can afford to give workers in nursing homes and group homes a raise, thanks to a $3 billion budget surplus.

“People are going to tell us that we’re crazy,” Rob Baril, the president of SEIU 1199NE, said. “I don’t believe that the idea of ending poverty for long-term workers is crazy.”

Lesser’s legislation relies on $106 million in state funding next fiscal year and then $196 million the following fiscal year.

The bill doesn’t have a number yet—it’s been raised as a concept in a state legislative committee. Republicans in the state house say its “passage is dubious.”

Lesser says the $25 by ’25 proposal is “a vehicle to begin a conversation.”

It wouldn’t fund a $25 minimum wage for all long-term care workers in the state. To do that, SEIU 1199NE is asking the governor for $700 million in the budget.

Tags
News ConnecticutgovernorsConnecticut legislaturebudgetslaborunionshealth care
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content