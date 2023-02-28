Dominicans in Connecticut celebrate 179 years of independence

Members of the Dominican community gathered in Hartford over the weekend to celebrate 179 years of independence.

Amiltore Perez, a representative of the Dominican Republic Consulate in Connecticut, says almost 200 Dominicans gathered at the state Capitol with its flag-raising ceremony, following an award ceremony honoring community members at Hartford city hall.

Cirilo Bonilla, one of the founders of Club Juan Pablo Duarte, said that since 1995 the Dominican community has come together to bring their patriotism to Connecticut and is proud to be part of the annual event.

"My great-grandparents were patriots. They died in the restoration war. My great uncles died in the war, too," Bonilla said. "Democracy, living free, and the importance of the homeland are in my blood. That is why I work hard, so that we are united here in this country."

Between 2010 and 2020, over 400,000 Dominicans had migrated to the United States, according to a study from the City University of New York. This makes Domicans the fifth-largest Hispanic/Latin American group in the country, after Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Salvadorians, and Cubans.

Eligio Jaquez, the consul general of the Dominican Republic in New York, estimated late last year that 45,000 documented Domincans call Connecticut home. The majority of them reside in Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven.

Amiltore Perez, a representative of the Dominican Republic Consulate in Connecticut, said most Dominican immigrants have an entrepreneurial mentality contributing to the state's economy and workforce.

"They own bodegas, grocery stores, auto repair shops. Dominicans are very versatile," Perez said.

The event ended at the Hartford Public Library on Park Street, displaying cultural dances including the famous merengue ripiado and food.

Club Juan Pablo Duarte and the Comite Efemides Patria organized the event.