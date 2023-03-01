New Haven's mayor lays out new budget proposal

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced a proposed annual $662.7 million dollar budget for the city Wednesday. If approved by the city’s Board of Alders, the budget would increase funding for public safety, city parks, city employee salaries, lower the mill rate and create a new municipal office responsible for creating future city budgets among other changes.

Mayor Elicker says, if adopted, there would be a $29.5 million dollar increase to the budget compared to last year. The mayor said the city has seen more revenue from the state and from Yale University, raising the fund balance to $36.7 million.

The proposal also calls for 10 new police department positions.

“I’m proposing adding ten new positions to the police budget, including some leadership positions, lieutenants, sergeants, detectives in addition to two new animal control officers, and a crime analyst,” Elicker said.

The mayor’s office said 12 public safety positions would be created in total if the budget is adopted. According to Director of Communications Lenny Speiller, the police would get $51,318,111, which is $2,778,689 more than the police budget for 2022-2023, which was $48,539,422.

New Haven Public Schools would get an additional $8 million, for education and increased teacher salaries. The city would create a new office called the Office of Policy, Management and Grants. That office, if created, would work on grants, budget proposals and municipal financial planning.

In addition to laying out his budget proposal, the mayor spoke out about other objectives he has for the city including lowering the mill rate. The mill rate would go down from 39.75 to 37.20, a 6.42% decrease, representing a further tax reduction to homeowners, according to Elicker.

“It does all of this while also lowering the property tax rate for homeowners for the second year in a row,” he said.

Other departments would get more staffing including city parks. According to the mayor’s office, public parks and spaces would get seven new staff members from caretakers to park rangers.

The alders are expected to approve a budget by June 5.

