Women’s History Month kicks off with celebration in Hartford

March is women's history month, and the community in Hartford gathered to celebrate and empower the cultural diversity of women in the state.

Angel of Edgewood , a non-profit organization in Hartford, partnered with local organizations to kick off the celebrations to lift up and celebrate local women who support the community.

Jendayi Scott-Miller, the founder of Angel of Edgewood, says that although women in business keep facing challenges to position themselves in a male-dominated industry, it's essential for women to stick together.

"There is a lot of competitiveness. In any industry, things are male-dominated. It's just the way it is,” Scott-Miller said at the event last Wednesday. “And that's why I need women to stick together to let everybody know this isn't about competition. You get further working together than working apart.”

Norma Vizcaino , a team lead at the Village for Families and Children, says that women supporting each other across other elements of representation is important to inspire future leaders.

"As a Hispanic woman, my vision is to have many more of us that look like me to be part of leadership roles."

In Connecticut, many women of color are shaping the state's history. For instance, Maria Colón Sánchez , a Hispanic woman, was an avid advocate for bilingual education. She became the first Hispanic woman elected to the Connecticut General Assembly in 1988.

Another pioneer was Margaret Morton , the first African American woman elected to the Connecticut General Assembly, serving in the state house and senate. She chaired the Committee on Human Rights and Opportunities and was the highest-ranking Black woman in legislative history as Deputy President Pro Tempore upon her retirement in 1992.

Denise Drummond, the Legislative Policy Analyst of African American Sub Commission at the Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity, also known as the Commission of All, said whatever path for success a woman has in mind, they have to work hard for their dreams.

"You know we all have our paths,” Drummond said. “Some of their paths are to college, and they may be other paths to get into trades. You know, do your work, do your homework. Follow people that you're interested in and follow your dreams."