Winter storm could cover northwestern Connecticut with up to 12 inches of snow

A powerful winter storm will bring rain and snow to Connecticut starting Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Heavy, wet snow is expected in the northern parts of the state, from 6 to 12 inches, the National Weather Service said.

A winter storm warning is in effect for northwestern and northeastern parts of the state from 8 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said. That includes Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Hartford County Monday night through Wednesday morning. Four to 8 inches of snow are possible in Hartford County.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.”

Heavy, wet snow on tree branches will likely result in power outages in the northern parts of the state, the weather service said. Gusty winds could also bring down tree branches.

The storm will intensify Monday night into Tuesday morning, resulting in a change from rain to snow, said Garett Argianas, Connecticut Public's meteorologist. That will happen first in the higher elevations and later along the coast.

Since temperatures will be near and above freezing, there will be a large range in snow totals, he said.

"Snow totals will be elevation dependent, with the greatest amounts in the higher elevations," Argianas said.

Southern CT: some snow, but more rain

Southern parts of the state are more likely to see less snow, but plenty of rain.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for northern Fairfield County starting at midnight Monday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a separate winter weather advisory will be in effect for the northern parts of New Haven, New London and Middlesex counties from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Those areas could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow.

And a coastal flood advisory will be in effect for southern Fairfield and New Haven counties starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Preparing for power outages

Energy provider Eversource said it's monitoring the weather and staging extra staff and equipment across the state.

"We're gearing up for the powerful nor'easter expected to bring heavy, wet snow and strong winds," Eversource said on Twitter.

Eversource recommends people stock up on non-perishable items and paper goods before the storm.

Here are other tips from Eversource:

