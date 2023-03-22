© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Former West Haven city employee gets 13 months in prison for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published March 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT

A former city employee was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a scheme to steal COVID-19 relief funds from West Haven.

John Bernardo, 66, was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, federal authorities said.

Court documents and statements show Bernardo was employed by the City of West Haven as a Housing Specialist in the office of Community Development Administration. Michael DiMassa, a former Democratic state representative, was also employed by the city.

From July 2020 through September 2021, the City of West Haven got more than $1.1 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, federal authorites said. That money was supposed to be used to help the city pay for expenses incurred in responding to the pandemic.

Instead, DiMassa, who was authorized to approve the use of the funds for reimbursement, “conspired with Bernardo, John Trasacco, and DiMassa’s now wife, Lauren DiMassa, to steal these funds and other West Haven funds through the submission of fraudulent invoices, and subsequent payment, for COVID relief goods and services that were never provided,” federal authorities said.

Federal authorities said DiMassa and Bernardo formed an LLC that fraudulently billed the city. From February 2021 through September 2021, the city paid the LLC more than $630,000 – a portion of which Bernardo received.

DiMassa “made several large cash withdrawals” from the LLC, federal authorities said, “some of which were made shortly before or after he was recorded as having made a large cash ‘buy-in’ of gaming chips at the Mohegan Sun Casino.”

Bernardo was arrested in November of 2021. On June 14, 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He has since been ordered to pay $58,927.25 in restitution.

DiMassa pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in November 2022. He is awaiting sentencing and has agreed to pay restitution of $1,216,541.80. His wife is slated to be sentenced Thursday, March 23.

Federal authorities said Bernardo is currently free on bond, but will be required to report to prison on May 22.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
