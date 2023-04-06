© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Stamford now sister city with Ukrainian city targeted by 2022 Russian missile strike

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
A Ukrainian military man says goodbye to his beloved through a train window on March 22, 2023 in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Despite active hostilities in the east of the country, Ukrainian soldiers find several days, or even hours, to see their relatives and loved ones. One of the most frequent meeting places is the city of Kramatorsk, which is only 50 km from the front line.
Yan Dobronosov
/
Global Images Ukraine via Getty
A Ukrainian military man says goodbye to his beloved through a train window on March 22, 2023 in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Despite active hostilities in the east of the country, Ukrainian soldiers find several days, or even hours, to see their relatives and loved ones. One of the most frequent meeting places is the city of Kramatorsk, which is only 50 km from the front line.

Stamford, Connecticut is now a sister city to Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Russia attacked the city’s rail station with a missile strike in 2022 that killed 60 and injured hundreds.

In an act of symbolism Mayor Caroline Simmons signed a proclamation at the Stamford Train Station Thursday, declaring the sister city alliance just hours after Kramatorsk’s Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko signed his portion.

Maria walks by the building where she used to live until it was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine on March 1, 2023. She was not in her house during the attack, but her son was, and he was badly injured.
Ignacio Marin
/
Anadolu Agency / Getty
Maria walks by the building where she used to live until it was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine on March 1, 2023. She was not in her house during the attack, but her son was, and he was badly injured.

The signing comes amid a growth in Stamford’s Ukrainian population. Simmons said the goal is to offer moral support to the country which continues to fight against the Russian invasion.

“We hope that this sister city relationship will be the start of a symbolic friendship between our two communities and countries.. We are proud to stand here in strong solidarity with the people of Kramatorsk and across Ukraine to stand up for freedom and democracy.” Simmons said.

If every Stamford resident donated $25, it would amount to $3.5 million dollars in aid. That would pay for potentially lifesaving equipment, according to Brian Mayer, Executive Director of Ukraine Aid International. .

“We’ll be able to buy new municipal vehicles like trash trucks, ambulances that have been destroyed or stolen and we’ll be able to supply the Kramatorsk hospital with an MRI machine,” Mayer said.

Simmons gave credit to Rep. Jim Himes, who represents Stamford for thinking of the sister city idea.

“Congressman Himes actually reached out to us, because he had connected with Ukraine Aid International,” Simmons said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal who attended the signing said he met with Ukrainian military leaders and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy who were emboldened knowing Americans were offering support to their country.

“President Zelenskyy’s face lights up when we tell him about the Ukrainian community in Connecticut,” Blumenthal said.

Ukrainians have settled down all over Connecticut, especially in Stamford. Simmons said Ukrainian is now the fifth most spoken language in the city.

“Our Ukrainian community adds so much cultural vibrancy and continues to be a growing population.”

Stamford is now a sister city to at least eight cities around the world. While most of them were connected due to cultural and historical bonds, Stamford and Kramatorsk’s status are similar to one of the first cities to enter into a sister city status in the 20th century. Coventry, England and Stalingrad, now Volgograd, Russia formed a twin city status in 1944.

Coventry, similar to Stamford, expressed solidarity with Stalingrad after it resisted a German assault widely considered the pivotal battle of World War II.

Tags
News Fairfield CountyStamford
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content