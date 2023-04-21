12-year-old girl shot and killed in Hartford drive-by shooting; three others injured

Hartford police say they are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed by a passing vehicle in Hartford Thursday evening. Three other people were shot, police said.

Officers responded to 48 Huntington St. at approximately 8:42 p.m. Police said they found an 18-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also located the 12-year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head and abdomen.

The girl was unresponsive and both victims were sent to St. Francis Hospital. The male was stable, officials said, but the 12-year-old was in critical/unstable condition.

Authorities identified the girl as Secret Pierce and said she was pronounced dead at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Pierce was a student at Milner Middle School, according to Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

“We have learned that on Thursday, April 20, Secret, believed to be an innocent bystander, was the victim of a drive-by shooting on Huntington Street.” Torres-Rodriguez said. “She was rushed to the hospital, but her tragic passing was shared with us by Hartford Police this morning.”

While on scene, officers were alerted by St. Francis Hospital that two additional males, a 16-year-old and a 23-year-old, were transported by private vehicle for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

It was determined that the shots came from a passing vehicle.

The Hartford mayor and city officials are expected to speak on the issue Friday.

This story has been updated.