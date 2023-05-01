CT's Puerto Rican parades and festivals announced for summer 2023

The countdown to quintessential summer events has started. The Connecticut Institute for Community Development Puerto Rican Parade Committee (CICD) announced its summer schedule of Puerto Rican cultural celebrations.

The festivals will be held from June through September in Connecticut towns with significant populations of people with ties to Puerto Rico.

Samuel Vega, president of the CICD Hartford chapter, said the parades are focused on promoting Puerto Rican culture and are put together by volunteers.

"I think it is our duty not only to promote Puerto Rican culture. It's very important to keep our tradition alive to the new generation," Vega said.

The celebrations will open on June 10 with the “BorikenBorinquen Festival” in New London, followed by the “Borifest” on July 22 in Waterbury.

Then the Meriden “Puerto Rican festival” on August 6, and the New Haven “Puerto Rican festival” on August 12.

The summer will culminate with the “Puerto Rican Parade and Festival del Coqui” in Hartford on September 10.

The events will feature traditional folk music such as the Bomba y Plena and traditional cuisine.

The first Puerto Rican parade in Hartford was hosted in 1964. Although CICD is perhaps best known for their parades and festivals, Vega wants people to learn more about the committee’s work.

"We raise scholarships for young leaders to become someone in life,” Vega said. “We have been coming together [when] anything devastating [happens] on the island. For example, hurricane Maria when it hit about 5 years ago".

Vega also mentioned Little Miss Puerto Rico , which will take place on May 27, another cultural event focused on teaching contestants about Boricua heritage.