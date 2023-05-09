© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New Haven’s Neighborhood Music School makes a foray into the recording industry

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published May 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT
Recording artist Thabisa (left) and musician and producer Eben Pariser of Equitone Records perform in the school’s newly opened recording studio during its official grand opening.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Recording artist Thabisa (left) and musician and producer Eben Pariser of Equitone Records perform in the school’s newly opened recording studio during its official grand opening.

New Haven’s Neighborhood Music School is branching out. At a ribbon cutting ceremony last week, the New Haven institution not only announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art recording studio, they also introduced their new record label, Equitone Records. Both efforts are a way to break down barriers to the music industry for historically underrepresented artists.

The 400-square foot recording studio is equipped to record music, as well as podcasts and video. The studio boasts a 16 channel sound board, a Steinway baby grand piano, and an isolation booth. At first, the purpose of the studio will be educational. NMS plans to offer classes in music recording, sound engineering, post-production, and video production. The studio will also give music students at NMS the chance to have professional-quality recordings of their work.

NMS says In the future, the studio will open its doors to artists who typically have not had access to such services due to “class, race, and geography”, leveraging community partnerships

NMS’s other new venture, Equitone Records will prioritize signing talented Black and Brown artists. Eben Pariser is a producer for Equitone Records. He said historically, artists of color have often been exploited by the record industry.

Recording artist Thabisa stands for a portrait during the official grand opening of the Equitone recording studio at Neighborhood Music School in New Haven, May 04, 2023.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Recording artist Thabisa stands for a portrait during the official grand opening of the Equitone recording studio at Neighborhood Music School in New Haven, May 04, 2023.

“There’s a racist history that is specific to the music industry,” said Pariser. “Deliberately deceptive record deals, and doing everything they can to insulate themselves from financial risk, while trying to take as much profit as possible.”

Pariser said that through philanthropic grants, Equitone can offer artists essential services like studio time and publicity at a greatly reduced cost. The label has announced their first two artists - New York-based Jazz trumpeter Bruce Harris, and New Haven singer/songwriter Thabisa, who performed at the ribbon cutting ceremony. She said it’s hard for artists to record and promote a new record on their own.

“To have an offer that allows me to take that stress off my plate, even if it’s just for one song, it’s more than enough. It will propel me to continue.”

Equitone Records says their unique business model will sustain successful careers and create more opportunities for talented artists in the future.

Noah Bloom, Executive Director at Neighborhood Music School, stands outside the school’s newly opened recording studio and during its official grand opening and the introduction of its Equitone label that will "support local artists and address the racial and economic disparities in the music recording industry."
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Noah Bloom, Executive Director at Neighborhood Music School, stands outside the school’s newly opened recording studio and during its official grand opening and the introduction of its Equitone label that will "support local artists and address the racial and economic disparities in the music recording industry."

Tags
News musicNew HaveneducationNew Haven County
Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Ray Hardman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content