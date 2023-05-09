New Haven’s Neighborhood Music School makes a foray into the recording industry

New Haven’s Neighborhood Music School is branching out. At a ribbon cutting ceremony last week, the New Haven institution not only announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art recording studio, they also introduced their new record label, Equitone Records. Both efforts are a way to break down barriers to the music industry for historically underrepresented artists.

The 400-square foot recording studio is equipped to record music, as well as podcasts and video. The studio boasts a 16 channel sound board, a Steinway baby grand piano, and an isolation booth. At first, the purpose of the studio will be educational. NMS plans to offer classes in music recording, sound engineering, post-production, and video production. The studio will also give music students at NMS the chance to have professional-quality recordings of their work.

NMS says In the future, the studio will open its doors to artists who typically have not had access to such services due to “class, race, and geography”, leveraging community partnerships

NMS’s other new venture, Equitone Records will prioritize signing talented Black and Brown artists. Eben Pariser is a producer for Equitone Records. He said historically, artists of color have often been exploited by the record industry.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Recording artist Thabisa stands for a portrait during the official grand opening of the Equitone recording studio at Neighborhood Music School in New Haven, May 04, 2023.

“There’s a racist history that is specific to the music industry,” said Pariser. “Deliberately deceptive record deals, and doing everything they can to insulate themselves from financial risk, while trying to take as much profit as possible.”

Pariser said that through philanthropic grants, Equitone can offer artists essential services like studio time and publicity at a greatly reduced cost. The label has announced their first two artists - New York-based Jazz trumpeter Bruce Harris, and New Haven singer/songwriter Thabisa, who performed at the ribbon cutting ceremony. She said it’s hard for artists to record and promote a new record on their own.

“To have an offer that allows me to take that stress off my plate, even if it’s just for one song, it’s more than enough. It will propel me to continue.”

Equitone Records says their unique business model will sustain successful careers and create more opportunities for talented artists in the future.