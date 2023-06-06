Hartford's Caribbean community celebrates heritage, food and diversity

The Caribbean American community kicked off its annual celebration this week at Hartford's City Hall honoring their heritage and contributions to the state.

Several Caribbean island members had displays, food and music capturing the culture of the Caribbean. According to the Migration Policy Institute , roughly 100,000 people in Connecticut have Caribbean roots, with Puerto Ricans being the most significant population.

Janice Castle is originally from Grenada. She was excited to share the English, Spanish and French influences from across the Caribbean.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Isabelle Young Guzman (17), who was crowned Little Miss Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford, shows off her costume inspired by her town in Puerto Rico.

“Being able to have this event and be able to put on this event for the community—is really to show the rich Caribbean history of Hartford,'' Castle said. “And how many of us are here, how many, many islands are represented and how we can all feel a sense of home right here in Hartford.”

Desmond Sinclair is from Jamaica; he's been a Connecticut resident for 35 years. He said seeing the community coming together is exciting, but educating people about the Caribbean communities is necessary.

"It's good to come together and be as one Caribbean. Whether English-speaking Caribbean, someone from Spain or someone who is under Britain's colony or rule,” said Sinclair. “But we come here and look at it; it's tremendous."

Shakira Acevedo has ties to Puerto Rico. She said it's important to celebrate the diversity of West Indies communities and educate people that although Puerto Rico is an island, it is part of the US territory.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Madison (left) and Jailee Soto (right) who were also apart of the Little Miss Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford Pagent show off their costumes inspired by Ciudad (Utado) and Ponce.

"For kids, it is important because they know what the USA. is about but don't know the original culture of where we came from," Acevedo said. "And for adults, because sometimes they don't know the history either."

The event was a collaboration between the city of Hartford and West Indie Communities.

Romaine Hazeel is from St. Kitts. She said there are many beautiful cultural characteristics that each island has, but what represents her island is the holiday season.

"I would say the Christmas parade during December is unique about the island for me. But I would think the food, the people there are very nice,” said Hazeel. “Just the weather and beaches.”

Former President George W. Bush recognized June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month in 2008.