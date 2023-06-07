New Haven Police Commission votes to fire two officers charged in Randy Cox case

The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to fire two of the four police officers criminally charged in the Randy Cox case.

Four of six commissioners voted Wednesday to terminate the employment of officers Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera. Two other commissioners abstained on firing the officers.

Cox was left paralyzed in June 2022 during an arrest on gun charges that were later dropped. He was handcuffed and placed in a police van without being secured with a seatbelt. The van came to an abrupt stop, which caused Cox to hit his head on the van door. It resulted in a broken neck.

Lavandier was one of the officers who was seen on police bodycam footage transporting Cox from the police van to a jail cell after he was injured. He was never offered medical attention. Cox can be heard saying his neck was broken and said he could not move after officers were seen on the footage mocking his injury claims.

Cox is now permanently paralyzed from the chest down, family members said. He is being represented by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is suing the officers and city of New Haven in federal court for $100 million.

The police commission is scheduled to vote on the termination of Sgt. Betsy Segui Rivera and officer Oscar Diaz later this month. A fifth officer, Ronald Pressley, retired.

The officers have pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons charges.

