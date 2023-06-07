© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New Haven Police Commission votes to fire two officers charged in Randy Cox case

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT

The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to fire two of the four police officers criminally charged in the Randy Cox case.

Four of six commissioners voted Wednesday to terminate the employment of officers Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera. Two other commissioners abstained on firing the officers.

Cox was left paralyzed in June 2022 during an arrest on gun charges that were later dropped. He was handcuffed and placed in a police van without being secured with a seatbelt. The van came to an abrupt stop, which caused Cox to hit his head on the van door. It resulted in a broken neck.

Lavandier was one of the officers who was seen on police bodycam footage transporting Cox from the police van to a jail cell after he was injured. He was never offered medical attention. Cox can be heard saying his neck was broken and said he could not move after officers were seen on the footage mocking his injury claims.

Cox is now permanently paralyzed from the chest down, family members said. He is being represented by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is suing the officers and city of New Haven in federal court for $100 million.

The police commission is scheduled to vote on the termination of Sgt. Betsy Segui Rivera and officer Oscar Diaz later this month. A fifth officer, Ronald Pressley, retired.

The officers have pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons charges.

Tags
News New HavenNew Haven County
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content