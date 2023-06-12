© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CT cannabis markets continue to grow as new data show sales nearly double since January

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kelsey Goldbach
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
Henry Cuzio of East Haven takes his order from Gabe Cruz at Rise Medical & Recreational Cannabis Dispensary in Branford, Conn. Cuzio was one of the first customers in the state to buy recreational cannabis legally. “This will be a lot easier,” he said.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Henry Cuzio of East Haven takes his order from Gabe Cruz at Rise Medical & Recreational Cannabis Dispensary in Branford, Conn. Cuzio was one of the first customers in the state to buy recreational cannabis legally. “This will be a lot easier,” he said.

Sales for adult-use cannabis in Connecticut have almost doubled since January. That’s according to new data released Monday by the state Department of Consumer Protection.

Recreational marijuana use was legalized in Connecticut in July 2021. However, adult-use cannabis sales officially began across the state on Jan. 10, 2023. For adults over the age of 21, marijuana can not only be consumed, but legally purchased from licensed retailers.

During the first month for the adult-use market, over $5 million was made in cannabis sales, according to the state. In May 2023, retailers saw more than twice that. The amount of product sold was also over two times what it was in January.

While sales have been going up, prices are going down. Since January, the average cost of adult-use cannabis products has decreased to about $39.

Medical marijuana sales have seen a slightly different trend.

The state releases cannabis sales data at the end of each month. Those numbers show medical cannabis sales peaked in March, but have been dropping over the past two months. However, sales numbers from May show monthly sales are up about $3 million from where they were in January.

Since January, the cost of medical cannabis products has fluctuated each month, averaging about $36.

With the growth of the new market, policies began to arise in favor of the marijuana industry. For example, most Connecticut employers cannot take action against an employee or prospective employee for the use of cannabis off the clock.

Non-medical consumers over the age of 21 will be allowed to grow up to three mature and three immature marijuana plants at home starting July 1, 2023.

News
Kelsey Goldbach
Kelsey Goldbach is a Digital Media Intern with Connecticut Public.

She is a fourth year student pursuing an undergraduate degree in Journalism at the University of Southern California. Recently, Kelsey was a part of the Dow Jones News Fund Digital Intern Class of 2023. She is a Connecticut native and spends her summers in Waterbury.
See stories by Kelsey Goldbach

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate