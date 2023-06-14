Here's a look at July Fourth events in towns across CT, from fireworks to parades to music
Cities and towns across Connecticut will mark Independence Day with parades, festivals and lots of fireworks.
But the events aren’t just limited to July 4.
Here’s a rundown of events and celebrations happening throughout the state to mark 247 years as a nation.
Branford
Branford Fireworks
Saturday, June 24 (Rain Date: Sunday, June 25)
4 Harbor Street, Branford, Connecticut
https://www.facebook.com/people/Branford-Fireworks/100064778644441/
The Town of Branford will begin their annual fireworks show from Branford Point after sunset.
Bristol
Fireworks Shows
Saturday, July 1, Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3
Lake Compounce Theme Park, 185 Enterprise Drive, Bristol, Connecticut
https://www.lakecompounce.com/discover-the-park/seasons-n-special-days/spectacular-fireworks-shows
Lake Compounce Theme Park will display fireworks at 9 p.m. on July 1, 2, 3 and every Saturday in July.
Danbury
Danbury Fourth of July Fireworks
Saturday, June 24
Danbury Town Park, 36 East Hayestown Road, Danbury, Connecticut
https://www.facebook.com/cityofdanbury/posts/pfbid0dM8uE1UiUU3RBHTgifg6VGDkCp9Dh3Si2f7XXNGrmkLSb7ydykvFbsiSAWxvYwQEl
The City of Danbury will display their Fourth of July Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Gates at Danbury Town Park will open at 6:30 p.m.
Derby
Derby-Shelton Fireworks
Friday, June 30 (Rain Date: Sunday, July 2)
https://www.derbyct.gov/events/75215/
The City of Derby will start their fireworks display at 9 p.m.
East Haven
21st Annual Beach Party and Fireworks
Saturday, June 24 (Rain Date: Monday, June 26)
East Haven Town Beach, Cosey Beach Avenue, East Haven, Connecticut
https://www.easthaven-ct.gov/home/news/town-east-haven%E2%80%99s-21st-annual-fireworks-beach-party
East Haven will hold their annual Beach Party and Fireworks celebration from 2-9 p.m. The fireworks display will start around 9:15 p.m. Several musical performances will take place before the fireworks show begins.
Enfield
Enfield Fourth of July CelebrationFriday, June 7, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9
820 Enfield Street, Enfield, Connecticut
https://www.enfieldcelebration.org/home
The Town of Enfield will hold a three-day long Independence Day celebration. The schedule of events includes various concerts and children’s activities as well as a parade, car show, and a fireworks display to end the festivities on July 9.
Essex
Essex Auto Club Annual Car Show
Tuesday, July 4 (Rain Date: Labor Day, Monday, September 4)
67 Main Street, Essex, Connecticut
https://ctrivermuseum.org/events/essex-auto-club-annual-july-4th-car-show/
The Essex Auto Club Annual Car Show will be held for its 15th year outside of the Connecticut River Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is limited to the first 80 cars that arrive. Volunteer staff will be present to admit participants beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Fairfield
Fireworks Display
Saturday, July 1 (Rain Date: Sunday, July 2)
Jennings and Penfield Beaches, Fairfield, Connecticut
https://www.fairfieldct.org/fireworks
The town of Fairfield will start their fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.
Greenwich
Fireworks Displays
Saturday, July 1 (Rain Date: Saturday, September 2)
Binney Park and Greenwich Point Park, Greenwich, Connecticut
https://www.greenwichct.gov/2085/Fireworks
The Greenwich Fireworks Displays will be held on Saturday, July 1, after sunset.
Hamden
Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display
Friday, June 30 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 1)
Town Center Park, 2761 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, Connecticut
https://www.hamden.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=613
Hamden’s Independence Day celebration will take place for the first time since 2019. It will feature a fireworks display and the Hamden Symphony Orchestra.
Hartford
Hartford Bonanza
Sunday, July 2
Bushnell Park, 60 Elm Street, Hartford, Connecticut
https://firstnighthartford.org/bonanza
Hartford Bonanza is an Independence Day celebration by First Night Hartford. Events in the past included live music, a garden party at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, a picnic in Bushnell Park, vendors and food trucks. More information about this year’s events to come.
Lakeville/Salisbury
4th of July Celebration at the Grove
Tuesday, July 4
Town Grove, 42 Ethan Allen Street, Lakeville, Connecticut
https://salisburyassociation.org/event/4th-of-july-celebration-at-the-grove/
Celebrations will take place at the Town Grove on Lakeville Lake from noon to 2p.m. The event will feature music by the Salisbury Band and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Madison
Independence Day Parade
Tuesday, July 4
Boston Post Road (Route 1), Samson Rock Drive, Madison, Connecticut
https://www.madisonct.org/712/Independence-Day-Events
The Town of Madison Independence Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m.
Concert on the Green
Saturday, July 1 (Rain Date: Tuesday, July 4)
The Green, Madison, Connecticut
https://madisonculturalarts.org/
The Wallingford Symphony Orchestra will perform an Independence Day concert at 7 p.m.
Independence Day Fireworks
Sunday, July 2 (Rain Date: Friday, July 8)
East Wharf, West Wharf and the Surf Club Beaches, Madison, Connecticut
https://www.madisonct.org/712/Independence-Day-Events
The Town of Madison Independence Day Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Recommended viewing locations are the East Wharf, West Wharf and Surf Club beaches.
Middletown
Fireworks Festival 2023
Saturday, July 1 (Rain Date: Sunday, July 2)
DeKoven Drive, Harbor Park, Middletown, Connecticut
https://www.middletownct.gov/1313/Fireworks-Festival
The City of Middletown will commence their annual Fireworks Festival at 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music and food trucks from 5-9:30 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Milford
‘Kick Off to Summer’ Fireworks
Saturday, June 24
Lisman Landing, Milford, Connecticut
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=634775802018562&set=pb.100064584433913.-2207520000
The City of Milford will display their fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Prior to the show, musical performances and food trucks will be available for guests beginning at 4 p.m.
New Haven
Fireworks Show
Tuesday, July 4
Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven, Connecticut
https://rove.me/to/connecticut/new-haven-4th-of-july-events-and-fireworks
Fireworks will begin after sunset around 9 p.m. at Wilbur Cross High School. The fireworks will be visible from any point in the city, and the show is set to be broadcast live on local television.
New Canaan
42nd Annual Family Fourth of July Celebration
Saturday, July 1 (Rain Dates: Sunday, July 2 or Saturday, July 8)
Waveny Park, 677 South Avenue, New Canaan, Connecticut
https://newcanaanct.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30899&AdminPreview=1
New Canaan’s Fourth of July Celebration will open at 5 p.m. Events will include live music, family activities and food trucks. A fireworks display will begin around 9:15 p.m. No pets are permitted entry at this event.
New Milford
Fireworks Celebration
Saturday, July 1 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 8)
Town Green, 10 Main Street, New Milford, Connecticut
https://newmilford-chamber.com/events/new-milford-fireworks-celebration-2/
The New Milford Fireworks Celebration will be held from 6:30-10 p.m.
Orange
Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Show
Sunday, July 2 (Rain Date: Sunday, July 9)
Orange Fairgrounds, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange, Connecticut
https://www.orangetownnews.com/news/independence-day-concert-fireworks-show-date-set-for-july-2nd-2
The town of Orange will hold their annual Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Show at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show will begin after the concert by AM Gold Yacht Rock at 9:30 p.m.
Waterbury
Food Truck and Fireworks Extravaganza
Sunday, July 2
Brass Mill Center, 495 Union St, Waterbury, Connecticut
https://www.brassmillcenter.com/event/Food-Truck-and-Fireworks-Extravaganza/2145572519/
A Food Truck and Fireworks celebration will take place. from 2-10 p.m. The City of Waterbury will display their fireworks around 9 p.m. No pets or alcoholic beverages are permitted at this event.
Weston
Weston’s Family 4th Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Weston Middle School, 135 School Road, Weston, Connecticut https://www.westonct.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4066/196?npage=2
The Weston Fourth of July celebration will open their gates at 4:30 p.m. Prior to the fireworks display at 9:20 p.m, food trucks and the Westport Community Band will be at the event from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are cash only.
Wilton
Fourth of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Wilton High School Complex, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton, Connecticut
https://www.wiltonct.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif10026/f/uploads/20230530_wiltonsummer2023eventspressreleasefinal.pdf
Wilton’s Independence Day celebration will begin at 8:30 am with the Freedom Run 5K Road Race on the Wilton High School track. Information on payment and registration for the race can be found on the Wilton Parks and Recreation website. Fireworks and music by a live DJ will take place from 5-9 p.m. Parking passes for this event can also be found on the Wilton Parks and Recreation website.