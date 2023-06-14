Here's a look at July Fourth events in towns across CT, from fireworks to parades to music

Cities and towns across Connecticut will mark Independence Day with parades, festivals and lots of fireworks.

But the events aren’t just limited to July 4.

Here’s a rundown of events and celebrations happening throughout the state to mark 247 years as a nation.

Branford

Branford Fireworks

Saturday, June 24 (Rain Date: Sunday, June 25)

4 Harbor Street, Branford, Connecticut

https://www.facebook.com/people/Branford-Fireworks/100064778644441/

The Town of Branford will begin their annual fireworks show from Branford Point after sunset.



Bristol

Fireworks Shows

Saturday, July 1, Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3

Lake Compounce Theme Park, 185 Enterprise Drive, Bristol, Connecticut

https://www.lakecompounce.com/discover-the-park/seasons-n-special-days/spectacular-fireworks-shows

Lake Compounce Theme Park will display fireworks at 9 p.m. on July 1, 2, 3 and every Saturday in July.



Danbury

Danbury Fourth of July Fireworks

Saturday, June 24

Danbury Town Park, 36 East Hayestown Road, Danbury, Connecticut

https://www.facebook.com/cityofdanbury/posts/pfbid0dM8uE1UiUU3RBHTgifg6VGDkCp9Dh3Si2f7XXNGrmkLSb7ydykvFbsiSAWxvYwQEl

The City of Danbury will display their Fourth of July Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Gates at Danbury Town Park will open at 6:30 p.m.



Derby

Derby-Shelton Fireworks

Friday, June 30 (Rain Date: Sunday, July 2)

https://www.derbyct.gov/events/75215/

The City of Derby will start their fireworks display at 9 p.m.



East Haven

21st Annual Beach Party and Fireworks

Saturday, June 24 (Rain Date: Monday, June 26)

East Haven Town Beach, Cosey Beach Avenue, East Haven, Connecticut

https://www.easthaven-ct.gov/home/news/town-east-haven%E2%80%99s-21st-annual-fireworks-beach-party

East Haven will hold their annual Beach Party and Fireworks celebration from 2-9 p.m. The fireworks display will start around 9:15 p.m. Several musical performances will take place before the fireworks show begins.



Enfield

Enfield Fourth of July CelebrationFriday, June 7, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9

820 Enfield Street, Enfield, Connecticut

https://www.enfieldcelebration.org/home

The Town of Enfield will hold a three-day long Independence Day celebration. The schedule of events includes various concerts and children’s activities as well as a parade, car show, and a fireworks display to end the festivities on July 9.



Essex

Essex Auto Club Annual Car Show

Tuesday, July 4 (Rain Date: Labor Day, Monday, September 4)

67 Main Street, Essex, Connecticut

https://ctrivermuseum.org/events/essex-auto-club-annual-july-4th-car-show/

The Essex Auto Club Annual Car Show will be held for its 15th year outside of the Connecticut River Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is limited to the first 80 cars that arrive. Volunteer staff will be present to admit participants beginning at 7:30 a.m.



Fairfield

Fireworks Display

Saturday, July 1 (Rain Date: Sunday, July 2)

Jennings and Penfield Beaches, Fairfield, Connecticut

https://www.fairfieldct.org/fireworks

The town of Fairfield will start their fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.



Greenwich

Fireworks Displays

Saturday, July 1 (Rain Date: Saturday, September 2)

Binney Park and Greenwich Point Park, Greenwich, Connecticut

https://www.greenwichct.gov/2085/Fireworks

The Greenwich Fireworks Displays will be held on Saturday, July 1, after sunset.



Hamden

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display

Friday, June 30 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 1)

Town Center Park, 2761 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, Connecticut

https://www.hamden.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=613

Hamden’s Independence Day celebration will take place for the first time since 2019. It will feature a fireworks display and the Hamden Symphony Orchestra.



Hartford

Hartford Bonanza

Sunday, July 2

Bushnell Park, 60 Elm Street, Hartford, Connecticut

https://firstnighthartford.org/bonanza

Hartford Bonanza is an Independence Day celebration by First Night Hartford. Events in the past included live music, a garden party at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, a picnic in Bushnell Park, vendors and food trucks. More information about this year’s events to come.



Lakeville/Salisbury

4th of July Celebration at the Grove

Tuesday, July 4

Town Grove, 42 Ethan Allen Street, Lakeville, Connecticut

https://salisburyassociation.org/event/4th-of-july-celebration-at-the-grove/

Celebrations will take place at the Town Grove on Lakeville Lake from noon to 2p.m. The event will feature music by the Salisbury Band and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.



Madison

Independence Day Parade

Tuesday, July 4

Boston Post Road (Route 1), Samson Rock Drive, Madison, Connecticut

https://www.madisonct.org/712/Independence-Day-Events

The Town of Madison Independence Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m.

Concert on the Green

Saturday, July 1 (Rain Date: Tuesday, July 4)

The Green, Madison, Connecticut

https://madisonculturalarts.org/

The Wallingford Symphony Orchestra will perform an Independence Day concert at 7 p.m.

Independence Day Fireworks

Sunday, July 2 (Rain Date: Friday, July 8)

East Wharf, West Wharf and the Surf Club Beaches, Madison, Connecticut

https://www.madisonct.org/712/Independence-Day-Events

The Town of Madison Independence Day Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Recommended viewing locations are the East Wharf, West Wharf and Surf Club beaches.



Middletown

Fireworks Festival 2023

Saturday, July 1 (Rain Date: Sunday, July 2)

DeKoven Drive, Harbor Park, Middletown, Connecticut

https://www.middletownct.gov/1313/Fireworks-Festival

The City of Middletown will commence their annual Fireworks Festival at 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music and food trucks from 5-9:30 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.



Milford

‘Kick Off to Summer’ Fireworks

Saturday, June 24

Lisman Landing, Milford, Connecticut

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=634775802018562&set=pb.100064584433913.-2207520000

The City of Milford will display their fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Prior to the show, musical performances and food trucks will be available for guests beginning at 4 p.m.



New Haven

Fireworks Show

Tuesday, July 4

Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven, Connecticut

https://rove.me/to/connecticut/new-haven-4th-of-july-events-and-fireworks

Fireworks will begin after sunset around 9 p.m. at Wilbur Cross High School. The fireworks will be visible from any point in the city, and the show is set to be broadcast live on local television.



New Canaan

42nd Annual Family Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 1 (Rain Dates: Sunday, July 2 or Saturday, July 8)

Waveny Park, 677 South Avenue, New Canaan, Connecticut

https://newcanaanct.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30899&AdminPreview=1

New Canaan’s Fourth of July Celebration will open at 5 p.m. Events will include live music, family activities and food trucks. A fireworks display will begin around 9:15 p.m. No pets are permitted entry at this event.



New Milford

Fireworks Celebration

Saturday, July 1 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 8)

Town Green, 10 Main Street, New Milford, Connecticut

https://newmilford-chamber.com/events/new-milford-fireworks-celebration-2/

The New Milford Fireworks Celebration will be held from 6:30-10 p.m.



Orange

Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Show

Sunday, July 2 (Rain Date: Sunday, July 9)

Orange Fairgrounds, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange, Connecticut

https://www.orangetownnews.com/news/independence-day-concert-fireworks-show-date-set-for-july-2nd-2

The town of Orange will hold their annual Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Show at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show will begin after the concert by AM Gold Yacht Rock at 9:30 p.m.



Waterbury

Food Truck and Fireworks Extravaganza

Sunday, July 2

Brass Mill Center, 495 Union St, Waterbury, Connecticut

https://www.brassmillcenter.com/event/Food-Truck-and-Fireworks-Extravaganza/2145572519/

A Food Truck and Fireworks celebration will take place. from 2-10 p.m. The City of Waterbury will display their fireworks around 9 p.m. No pets or alcoholic beverages are permitted at this event.



Weston

Weston’s Family 4th Celebration

Tuesday, July 4

Weston Middle School, 135 School Road, Weston, Connecticut https://www.westonct.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4066/196?npage=2

The Weston Fourth of July celebration will open their gates at 4:30 p.m. Prior to the fireworks display at 9:20 p.m, food trucks and the Westport Community Band will be at the event from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are cash only.

Wilton

Fourth of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4

Wilton High School Complex, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton, Connecticut

https://www.wiltonct.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif10026/f/uploads/20230530_wiltonsummer2023eventspressreleasefinal.pdf