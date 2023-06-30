Young Latina breaks barriers in golf with CT Latinas Golf Team

Golf is often considered a sport that attracts rich white men, but more women are engaging in this activity. In Connecticut, the CT Latinas Golf Team is recruiting Latina teens.

Estela Morales is originally from Mexico. She's been in Connecticut for almost 20 years. Her father taught her to play golf when she was 8. He wanted a partner on the green while he was playing and making business connections.

"He took me to the course, and I just fell in love with the game,” Morales said. He saw that and, thank God he was able to have somebody to coach me like a professional golfer in Mexico, and I also competed in tournaments and that was part of my life.”

Estela is the founder of CT Latinas Golf Team . This summer, her group is training diverse young girls in empowerment and discipline through golf. So far, 16 young girls are now training, and 11 of them have been sponsored to play and train with the support of partners like First Tee and other CT Latina Golf Team members.

Luna Adrian is a 14-year-old from Hartford. She joined the team last winter, and so far, she is fascinated with the sport.

“At first, I didn't want to play golf, but now that I do, I feel good. So I do recommend it,” Adrian said. “Just try something new. You'll never know if you’ll like it.”

Eilene Jimenez is an 11-year-old from Hartford. She said sports makes her feel empowered, alive and happy.

“Try and see if you like it,” Jimenez said. “Because this year I tried so many sports and I saw that I really like them.”

According to the National Golf Foundation, 37% of today's junior players are women. And more than one-quarter of junior players are people of color, more than double from 20 years ago.

Morales said Latinos are breaking the stereotype, as organizations like the PGA and The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) have seen growing interest from those communities. The LPGA, for instance, said they are committed to changing the face of golf, making the sport more diverse, accessible, and inclusive.

“We are breaking that barrier,” Morales said. “70% of our group is Latinas. But everybody's welcome to join.”